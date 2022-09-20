Read full article on original website
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border.
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
Injuries reported in crash near Byron Center
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.
18-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Lake Michigan Drive (Ottawa County, MI)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was hospitalized after her SUV was struck by [..]
2 people injured in I-96 crash in Kentwood
Two people were severely injured in a crash on I-96 in Kentwood Thursday night, dispatch said.
I-96 to see full lane closures starting Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Starting Friday, I-96 in northeast Grand Rapids will see total lane closures through late November. Michigan Department of Transportation officials say only one direction of I-96, between U.S. 131 and Leonard Street, will be closed at a time during the resurfacing work. During the closure...
Three people rescued after sailboat overturns in Lake Michigan, treated for hypothermia
HOLLAND, MI --Three people were treated for mild hypothermia after they were rescued from an overturned sailboat about two miles out in Lake Michigan. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the three people were on a Hobie Cat-style sailboat when it overturned about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. They could not upright the boat.
Suspect Driver Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ionia (Ionia, MI)
The Ionia Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle crash that injured a driver. According to the authorities, the man was driving a Dodge Durango on S. Dexter Street. When the officers [..]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.
Semi hauling 45k pounds of milk overturns at 28th Street ramp at southbound US-131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic was tied up on southbound US-131 at the 28th Street ramp after a semi hauling 45,000 pounds of milk containers overturned Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. as the semi-driver was using the 28th Street entrance ramp to southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids.
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory ready to open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8 to celebrate the finished construction of a free, public observatory in West Michigan. The grand opening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the new Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory, which is located at Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing Park at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
3 men rescued from Lake Michigan after sailboat overturns
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office pulled three men from Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon after their sailboat overturned in rough waters. It happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. three miles offshore from Tunnel Park in Park Township. Deputies say the three men were on the...
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Cool West Michigan Lightning Show Visible from 60 Miles Away
If you were out driving around on Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at about 9 pm, you probably saw an incredible light show from the thunderstorms that had passed through the West Michigan area. The storms moved through the Grand Rapids area a little earlier in the evening, however they...
greatlakesecho.org
And the winners are…best Michigan roads for color
As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors were predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
