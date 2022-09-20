ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Octoberfest and License to Cruise this weekend in downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – Food, beer, music, arts, crafts, and family fun all in the Fox Cities this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Appleton’s largest block party happening this weekend. Details from octoberfestonline.org:. A Mile of Fun. College Avenue • Downtown Appleton. Join us Saturday,...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Venison Huevos Rancheros recipe from Primal Eats

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for a recipe for your next party or maybe just to snack on at home, Primal Eats and Festival Foods have you covered. Festival Foods is a great local resource for a variety of cheeses from local sources. Look for the Proud Wisconsin Cheese label to support the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The team at Primal Eats partnered with Festival Foods to show how to make Venison Huevos Rancheros.
GILLETT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stillmank Brewery’s Oktoberfest this Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stillmank Brewing Company, owned by Brad Stillmank, is having its big Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday, September 24, from noon-9 pm. This year, Stillmank has partnered with the Booyah Shed, to give the authentic German Oktoberfest feel, serving German-like Bratwurst and beers such as Oktoberfest and Doppelbock.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Octoberfest: Appleton’s largest block party this Saturday in the Fox Cities

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber, we look at something big happening this weekend. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Loren Dieck, Director of Outagamie County Parks and David Holst, the County’s Veterans Services Officer with details on License to Cruise, Octoberfest plus how local Veterans are honored with bench plaques and picnic tables and how you can nominate a Veteran.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Lasagna Love’ fills need, tummies at same time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You may not have heard of this group, but kitchens across the globe are cooking up delicious lasagna meals. They’re designed for anyone who may need a home-cooked meal, no questions asked. “Lasagna Love is this awesome program with a very simple mission;...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Craftoberfest to hit the Resch Center this October

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 9th annual Craftoberfest, sponsored by Festival Foods, is happening this upcoming Saturday, October 8, at the Resch Center. This event will feature hundreds of craft beers, wines, and other spirits, and is the biggest craft beverage sampling event in Northeast Wisconsin. Any people attending must be 21 years or older, and will receive a sampling glass with unlimited samples available with the purchase of a ticket.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall trends with Apricot Lane

(WFRV) – New fall arrivals are here and the experts and Apricot Lane Boutique visited Local 5 Live with what’s on trend and how you can shop now through Sunday and take advantage of their latest sale, get 20% off when you spend $75. Apricot Lane is located...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pet Saver: Radar

Pet Saver: Radar

Meet Radar, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome pup is overweight, weighing in at 113lbs, and would love to be your new walking buddy!. He is looking for a home without other dogs. Like all dogs at WHS, he is...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NEW Pride celebrates LGBTQ history, culture

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – New Pride is happening this weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds. It’s a chance to celebrate LQBTQ culture and remember how far it’s come here in Wisconsin. “This is our first two-day event. So Friday, we have 21+ and then Saturday is...
DE PERE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA

A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spotlight on local musician Jamus Unplugged

(WFRV) – With influences ranging from Billy Joel to The Cure, a live show from Jamus Unplugged is a must see. Local 5 Live meets Jason Solis, the man behind Jamus Unplugged plus a preview performance to a live show. See him live at the following shows:. 9/23 Bailey’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local nonprofit looking for new, permanent location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit is looking for a permanent location so it can continue its work impacting the lives of children in the community. In July of last year, Amy Behrend and her husband Greg started their nonprofit, You Belong, where they host classes and events for parents and children to interact and feel accepted.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Offbeat titles among the offerings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local woman provides shelter in memory of her daughter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amanda’s House provides housing for women and kids in need, the transitional housing program helps those affected by substance abuse and mental health disorders. Women of the house say that shelter is an essential part of living a productive life. “It’s helping me...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2404 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Ranch charmer with fresh paint and windows throughout the home, replaced carpet and ceramic tile flooring all in 2022. Move right in. Many areas for storage. Kitchen has had the appliances replaced in 2022. Bedrooms have nice closet space. Lower-level family room waiting for your final touches. The backyard is all fenced in, with a garage and extra parking area, roofs have been replaced on the home and garage in 2022. Close to shopping and the Interstate.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

