Octoberfest and License to Cruise this weekend in downtown Appleton
(WFRV) – Food, beer, music, arts, crafts, and family fun all in the Fox Cities this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a closer look at Appleton’s largest block party happening this weekend. Details from octoberfestonline.org:. A Mile of Fun. College Avenue • Downtown Appleton. Join us Saturday,...
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
Venison Huevos Rancheros recipe from Primal Eats
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for a recipe for your next party or maybe just to snack on at home, Primal Eats and Festival Foods have you covered. Festival Foods is a great local resource for a variety of cheeses from local sources. Look for the Proud Wisconsin Cheese label to support the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. The team at Primal Eats partnered with Festival Foods to show how to make Venison Huevos Rancheros.
Stillmank Brewery’s Oktoberfest this Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stillmank Brewing Company, owned by Brad Stillmank, is having its big Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday, September 24, from noon-9 pm. This year, Stillmank has partnered with the Booyah Shed, to give the authentic German Oktoberfest feel, serving German-like Bratwurst and beers such as Oktoberfest and Doppelbock.
On Broadway, Inc. celebrating season of Oktoberfest with festivities at Leicht Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the summer officially concluding at 8:04 p.m., On Broadway, Inc. celebrated the season of Oktoberfest and turned Leicht Memorial Park into the place to be on Thursday night. At Leicht Park, community members were treated to a pop-up Biergarten in the Broadway District...
Octoberfest: Appleton’s largest block party this Saturday in the Fox Cities
(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber, we look at something big happening this weekend. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Loren Dieck, Director of Outagamie County Parks and David Holst, the County’s Veterans Services Officer with details on License to Cruise, Octoberfest plus how local Veterans are honored with bench plaques and picnic tables and how you can nominate a Veteran.
‘Lasagna Love’ fills need, tummies at same time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – You may not have heard of this group, but kitchens across the globe are cooking up delicious lasagna meals. They’re designed for anyone who may need a home-cooked meal, no questions asked. “Lasagna Love is this awesome program with a very simple mission;...
Craftoberfest to hit the Resch Center this October
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 9th annual Craftoberfest, sponsored by Festival Foods, is happening this upcoming Saturday, October 8, at the Resch Center. This event will feature hundreds of craft beers, wines, and other spirits, and is the biggest craft beverage sampling event in Northeast Wisconsin. Any people attending must be 21 years or older, and will receive a sampling glass with unlimited samples available with the purchase of a ticket.
Fall trends with Apricot Lane
(WFRV) – New fall arrivals are here and the experts and Apricot Lane Boutique visited Local 5 Live with what’s on trend and how you can shop now through Sunday and take advantage of their latest sale, get 20% off when you spend $75. Apricot Lane is located...
Pet Saver: Radar
Meet Radar, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This handsome pup is overweight, weighing in at 113lbs, and would love to be your new walking buddy!. He is looking for a home without other dogs. Like all dogs at WHS, he is...
NEW Pride celebrates LGBTQ history, culture
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – New Pride is happening this weekend at the Brown County Fairgrounds. It’s a chance to celebrate LQBTQ culture and remember how far it’s come here in Wisconsin. “This is our first two-day event. So Friday, we have 21+ and then Saturday is...
Free, Family Fall Festival this weekend at the Green Bay Botanical Garden
(WFRV) – Enjoy the Fall colors, play games and explore the community’s connection to the Oneida Nation. Local 5 Live gets details on the free, family, fall festival at the Green Bay Botanical Garden at 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay. Details from gbbg.org:. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 |...
Spotlight on local musician Jamus Unplugged
(WFRV) – With influences ranging from Billy Joel to The Cure, a live show from Jamus Unplugged is a must see. Local 5 Live meets Jason Solis, the man behind Jamus Unplugged plus a preview performance to a live show. See him live at the following shows:. 9/23 Bailey’s...
Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford talks about return of popular N.E. WI festival in latest Community Update
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News Tuesday morning for a community update. On the show, he talked about the return of one of the best festivals in northeast Wisconsin, Octoberfest. “It’s been a couple of years so we’re shaking off the Octoberfest...
Local nonprofit looking for new, permanent location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit is looking for a permanent location so it can continue its work impacting the lives of children in the community. In July of last year, Amy Behrend and her husband Greg started their nonprofit, You Belong, where they host classes and events for parents and children to interact and feel accepted.
Week ahead: Offbeat titles among the offerings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started March 12, 2020, in northeastern Wisconsin,...
Local woman provides shelter in memory of her daughter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amanda’s House provides housing for women and kids in need, the transitional housing program helps those affected by substance abuse and mental health disorders. Women of the house say that shelter is an essential part of living a productive life. “It’s helping me...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
