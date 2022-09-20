DeFuniak Springs city hall is moving locations

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The DeFuniak Springs City Hall is officially moving locations.

The old city hall off Highway 71 will soon be completely empty and is now for sale.

In July, the Department of Public Works started moving into the new location on Baldwin Avenue to begin repairs and renovations in the new building.

The new location is the former Chelco building.

Code Enforcement, IT, Planning Department, and Public Relations are already moved in.

The Mayor, City, Clerk, and Facility Rentals are the last to move in.

The renovations will also include ADA-accessible payment windows.

Maintenance Superintendent Dewey Roberts said they hope to have people paying their bills at the new City Hall by early next week.

“It’s nice to have everyone in the same space so that everybody can work together better and more efficiently,” DeFuniak Springs Maintenance Superintendent Dewey Roberts. “Everyone was in different buildings even across town from each other previous to this location.”

The new building cost around $2 million.

