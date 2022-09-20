ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defuniak Springs, FL

DeFuniak Springs city hall is moving locations

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nV76d_0i3QbWKe00

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The DeFuniak Springs City Hall is officially moving locations.

The old city hall off Highway 71 will soon be completely empty and is now for sale.

In July, the Department of Public Works started moving into the new location on Baldwin Avenue to begin repairs and renovations in the new building.

The new location is the former Chelco building.

Code Enforcement, IT, Planning Department, and Public Relations are already moved in.

The Mayor, City, Clerk, and Facility Rentals are the last to move in.

Lynn Haven defendants attack charges in corruption case

The renovations will also include ADA-accessible payment windows.

Maintenance Superintendent Dewey Roberts said they hope to have people paying their bills at the new City Hall by early next week.

“It’s nice to have everyone in the same space so that everybody can work together better and more efficiently,” DeFuniak Springs Maintenance Superintendent Dewey Roberts. “Everyone was in different buildings even across town from each other previous to this location.”

The new building cost around $2 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panama City Beach city parking lot fees double

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Parking in Panama City Beach ‘pay to park’ parking lots is about to get more expensive. Beach city council members voted to double the fees. City ‘pay to park’ parking lots include Richard Jackson Boulevard at Ocean Towers Condominium, Churchwell Drive at Front Beach Road, and Thomas Drive at […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

After the mill closed many are still looking for the right job

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The paper mill blew its final whistle almost four months ago, but some employees are still cleaning up the mill before the end of the year. “That was devastating,” Mill Supervisor Paul Shuman said of the closure.  Shuman and 60 other workers are cleaning up the mill before it officially […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Events around town in the Panhandle this weekend: Sept. 23rd-25th

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for some fun things to do this weekend, then look no further! The city of Panama City is hosting a free family movie night on Sept. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at McKenzie park.They will be showing Jurassic World Dominion. If you plan on attending, make sure to bring your […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Defuniak Springs, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
City
Lynn Haven, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several exciting and fun events taking place in the Panhandle this weekend. Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo When: September 23- September 25 Where: Panama City Beach, Grand Lagoon Coalition 2022 Oktoberfest When: September 23 – September 24 Where: Destination Panama City Bellator 285 Henderson vs Queally When: Friday, September 23 3 p.m. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach to gain a beginner skate park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is getting a new skate park. While the city already has multiple skate parks, skaters like Austin Blount said they aren’t built for skaters just starting out. He said the transitions on the ramps are too big for beginners. “It’s skateboard., little kids don’t have a […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old City#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Planning Department#Public Relations#Clerk#Facility Rentals#Ada#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL
niceville.com

Oktoberfest is October 1 in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — The 2022 Oktoberfest is set for October 1 in DeFuniak Springs. Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its 2022 Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The event, held outdoors on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th streets, will feature craft and domestic beer, food, music, axe throwing, and activities for kids and families, Main Street DeFuniak Springs has announced.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Gibby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Gibby , News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet hound mix is seven months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Jackson Hospital gets $750k to increase beds available

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The state legislature granted Jackson Hospital $750,000 to renovate buildings on the hospital’s expanding campus. “That’s huge for a rural hospital especially coming out of the pandemic where funds are tight and of course, the community and everyone has seen over the last couple of years the needs that the hospital […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

CWR Contracting Inc. wins Business Expansion award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Bay County Chamber of Commerce granted CWR Contracting Inc. the ‘Business Expansion’ award in celebration of Industry Appreciation Month. Almost every person in the Panhandle has driven on a road or been in a facility built by CWR Contracting Inc. CWR Contracting Inc. was founded in 1976 and originally specialized in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan liquor store application denied

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Cherry Street construction meeting to take place

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City will hold a construction kick-off meeting for phase one of the Cherry Street infrastructure improvement project on Monday. The meeting will take place on September 19 at 6:30 p.m. The project includes the reconstruction of Cherry Street from East Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Officials working hard to recruit big business

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners and the Bay Economic Development Alliance are working together to bring some 800 jobs to our area. Officials said economic development is a competitive business which is why they’re pulling out all the stops to close the deal on three major projects. Earlier this week, Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy