Clarksville F&M Bank Arena construction making progress

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Clarksville, construction on the new F&M Bank Arena is coming along.

When finished, the main bowl of the arena will be host to everything from concerts to Austin Peay basketball to ice hockey.

It will also contain a separate new Ford Ice Center that will focus on youth hockey programming and ice skating lessons.

On Tuesday, News 2 was given a personal look at how it’s shaping up.

“This is going to be our main bowl right here,” pointed out Miles Markiewicz, the F&M Bank Arena director of sales and marketing. “On the other end is going to be where our stage is for concerts. And you can also see how all the students, friends, and family for APSU basketball is going to fit very nicely.”

Daniel Binkley, co-architect of the arena with Rufus Johnson & Associates, told News 2 what its capacity will be:

“It’s 250,000 square feet, with a construction budget of 104 million,” Binkley said. “The capacity for a concert is 6,000 seats, 5,500 for basketball, and for ice 5,000.”

It’s already helping to re-vitalize downtown Clarksville, even before it is open.

“Growing up here in Clarksville, I’ve never seen it where all the downtown fronts are full,” explained Mayor Wes Golden of Montgomery County. “Every store front’s occupied. Business is booming. And then, we’re seeing new investments pop up out of the ground. We’re seeing more people downtown on a regular basis. And that’s only going to grow and expand as we start doing events down here.”

In addition, the sponsor, F&M Bank, is not a national brand. It’s local to Tennessee and Kentucky.

“To have the opportunity to be the naming rights sponsor of the F&M Bank Arena is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us,” explained Charlie Koon, F&M Bank director of corporate and military business development. “And we’re excited to support the county and everybody that is involved in this arena.”

Although the arena opens next summer, officials are already fielding numerous inquiries about holding events there.

