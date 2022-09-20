Boulder City to retrofit city lights in ‘dark skies’ quest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $1.9 million lighting retrofit project set to begin in 2023 is part of Boulder City’s plan to achieve Dark Skies Community Certification.

The “dark skies” movement is about preserving views of the stars, but there’s a lot more to it than you might think.

An April article in National Geographic magazine highlights growing tourism around the country devoted to stargazing and efforts by communities to be certified by the International Dark Skies Association. Another National Geographic report from 2018 ranks Las Vegas as the brightest city on Earth — when viewed from space . Great Basin National Park in Nevada is known as one of the best places for stargazing.

The $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Authority will retrofit every municipal light in Boulder City. Energy-efficient, light-pollution-reducing fixtures are expected to result in significant energy savings, according to a news release from the city and the Nevada Department of Outdoor Recreation.

The lights can be dimmed, according to the news release.

“I am beyond happy to see Boulder City has been awarded this grant,” said Boulder City Council Member James H. Adams, who formally proposed the project to Council. “With it, we will be able to improve the health and safety of our community, while also providing economic benefit to our local businesses.”

If the International Dark Skies Association (IDA) approves designation, Boulder City would become one of Nevada’s first designated communities.

The state selected Boulder City as a site for a dark skies pilot program earlier this year.

“This EDA investment in Boulder City’s lighting infrastructure is a great step towards our goals of preserving the dark skies of our community and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area for their natural and cultural value,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder.

