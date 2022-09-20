Read full article on original website
Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise
The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
The Growing Impact and Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area
According to the Carolina Demography, the Hispanic population in North Carolina is now greater than one million people, with 1,118,596 residents according to the 2020 Census. Over that last decade, North Carolina's Hispanic population grew to nearly 320,000 new residents, and the Latino population grew by 40%, being the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state.
Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement
CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
ACC moving to Charlotte, a legal fight at Charlotte Latin and new CEO at Charlotte history museum
A new headquarters is coming to uptown Charlotte. But it’s not a bank this time. The Atlantic Coast Conference this week announced it’s moving to the city from Greensboro, where it’s been for 70 years. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Cabarrus officials increase security after bomb threats to schools
Cabarrus County officials say they believe a student may have been responsible for at least one of the incidents after five area schools were evacuated yesterday when they received bomb threats. Cox Mill Elementary, along with Jay M. Robinson, Northwest Cabarrus and Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County all...
Charlotte-area Congressional candidates haven't filed required financial disclosures
Three Congressional candidates in the Charlotte area have not filed federally required financial disclosure forms ahead of the November election. Republican Pat Harrigan, who owns a business that manufactures and sells guns, has not filed his form. He is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in the state’s new 14th Congressional district, which includes half of Mecklenburg County and most of Gaston County.
