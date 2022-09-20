ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise

The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
The Growing Impact and Influence of Latinos on the Charlotte Area

According to the Carolina Demography, the Hispanic population in North Carolina is now greater than one million people, with 1,118,596 residents according to the 2020 Census. Over that last decade, North Carolina's Hispanic population grew to nearly 320,000 new residents, and the Latino population grew by 40%, being the most significant increase of any racial and ethnic group in the state.
Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
Charlotte-area Congressional candidates haven't filed required financial disclosures

Three Congressional candidates in the Charlotte area have not filed federally required financial disclosure forms ahead of the November election. Republican Pat Harrigan, who owns a business that manufactures and sells guns, has not filed his form. He is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in the state’s new 14th Congressional district, which includes half of Mecklenburg County and most of Gaston County.
