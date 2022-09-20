Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts
BEVERLY, Mass. (CNN) - A surprise visitor wandered into a Massachusetts police station early Friday morning. Shoebert, who has become the talk of the town, decided to pay a visit to law enforcement. The little guy has attracted curious onlookers as he’s floated around a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.
WALA-TV FOX10
Massachusetts woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday. It was about 10:30 p.m. when Orange Beach officers responded to the 25000 block of Canal Road for a traffic fatality in which a vehicle struck and killed 55-year-old Kathleen Sullivan of Plymouth, Mass.
