ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Monday. It was about 10:30 p.m. when Orange Beach officers responded to the 25000 block of Canal Road for a traffic fatality in which a vehicle struck and killed 55-year-old Kathleen Sullivan of Plymouth, Mass.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO