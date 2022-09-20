ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of injured Utah player sues Little League, bunk bed maker

By KSTU Staff
WRTV
 3 days ago
The family of the Utah player who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Penn Live and the Associated Press reported that a Philadelphia-based law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson and his parents, Jace and Nancy. They are suing Little League Baseball Inc. and John Savoy & Son.

The negligence lawsuit claims there was no railing on the top bunk, the Associated Press reported.

John Savoy & Son — operating as Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport — is accused by the plaintiffs of selling “dangerous and defective” bunk beds that “caused significant and permanent injuries" to the boy.

Oliverson fractured his skull when he fell out of his dormitory bunk bed on Aug. 15 in Williamsport.

On Aug. 17, Little League organizers announced the removal of the bunk beds from the dormitories.

The family's lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, told the Associated Press that since the fall, he's undergone three operations and battled a staph infection.

Fulginiti told the news outlet that it's been hard for the family, who announced on social media Monday that the 12-year-old had returned home.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for punitive damages and for the boy’s care.

Spencer Burt at KSTU first reported this story.

WRTV

WRTV

