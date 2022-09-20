Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
Turning tragedy into something beautiful with a “pocket park”
MATTOON, Ill., (WCIA) — Thursday morning, community leaders broke ground in a vacant lot downtown Mattoon. They’re working to turn what was once a disaster into something beautiful. Shores Jewelry burned down on Broadway Avenue in 2019. Now, organizations are transforming the space into a pocket park. Alexander Benishek with Mattoon in Motion helped apply […]
Apple ‘n Pork Festival returns to Clinton
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you. “The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over […]
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
WCIA
Try your hand at operating a walk behind plow as they do in Amish country
The Herschberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed three miles west of Arthur, Illinois in 1879, was dismantled by Firmitas, formerly Trillium Dell Timber Works, in spring of 2022. The intricate process raised massive media coverage in the region because the barn was not only being removed from its original site, but, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133.
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
1947 Cerro Gordo alum rides in Homecoming parade
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cerro Gordo hosted its annual Homecoming parade today, and one participant uniquely took part in it. Janet Crandall, a 92-year-old woman of Cerro Gordo, rode a three-wheeled bike in the parade. Crandall followed behind the trailer of her graduating class of 1947 from Cerro Gordo. Not only did she graduate […]
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
WCIA
Groundbreaking event at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Prepares to Break Ground on September 23 for Barn Raising. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route 133. To kick off...
WCIA
Vendor fair planned to support mission of Moores Rescue Ranch
Moores Rescue Ranch has a mission to rescue handicapped and/or abused dogs and cats and provide a safe haven for them. We have rescued three so far and found fur ever homes for each. Once we have our permanent building up we will be reaching out to organizations that cater...
Central Illinois Proud
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
Hunger Action Day: how one foodbank is bridging the hunger gap
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Friday is Hunger Action Day and Eastern Illinois Foodbank is working to help bridge the hunger gap throughout the area. To do that, they hosted their largest volunteer event of the year, Operation Orange. Nearly 100 people gathered in their Urbana warehouse to pack potatoes. Amanda Borden, the foodbank’s Vice President […]
Hospitals offering free mammograms in October
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Women who are either uninsured or underinsured have a chance to receive a free mammogram next month. The hospitals of the Memorial Health system will offer free mammograms to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with most of the hospitals offering the free screenings every Monday in October. Each hospital has a […]
Community Counts: The “UIUC Talk Show” & “UIUC Free Food”
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that campus life is buzzing again at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, some students are finding less time to accomplish an important task throughout their day. Eating food. But whether it stems from financial or time restraints, one junior on campus has a solution. Juan David Campolargo, currently in his […]
Grief support group starting in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a six-week-long grief support group starting soon in Paris. Horizon Health will offer grief support on Wednesdays starting October 12. The group runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. until November 16. Sessions will be held at the Senior Care, 745 East Court Street, on the Horizon Health main campus. […]
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity. Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic […]
