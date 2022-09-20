Read full article on original website
Family desperate to get beloved pet back after being ghosted by dog-sitter
BOSTON — A Brookline family is desperate to get their dog back after leaving him with a pet care service while on vacation. Once they got back into town, they say the dog-sitter ghosted them. They used the pet care service “Rover” to take care of their $4,500 Pomeranian...
WCVB
'Shoebert' the spectacle seal leaves Beverly pond, waddles to police station
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that has become a spectacle in Beverly crawled out of the freshwater pond where it's been drawing onlookers and waddled to look the city's police station. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last week on the west side of...
Five-week-old kitten rescued from wall of Dedham home
A five-week-old kitten was able to be removed from the exterior of a Dedham home and is now in safe hands. According to a Facebook post from the Dedham Police Department, Animal Control was called to the scene after the resident recognized where the kitten’s repeated crying were coming from.
Cape Cod coyote who was mistaken for lost puppy released into wild with foster sibling
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — They grow up so fast. After being mistaken for a lost German Shepherd puppy earlier this year, one orphaned coyote pup is hearing the call of the wild and has been released following months of rehab, according to authorities. The Cape Wildlife Center announced on Wednesday...
whdh.com
Lightning strikes Wilmington garage
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
3 Stoughton officers had inappropriate relationships with girl who later died by suicide, chief says
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s top cop said Friday. Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced the “deeply troubling”...
Turnto10.com
Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
WCVB
Seal remains spectacle in Beverly pond, follows biologists gathering information for potential rescue
BEVERLY, Mass. — While a gray seal continues to swim in a freshwater Massachusetts pond, drawing onlookers to the area, animal control officials and biologists are gathering information in case they need to rescue and move the animal. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last...
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
Turnto10.com
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth
(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
whitmanhansonexpress.com
No injuries in 2-alarm fire
WHITMAN — Chief Timothy Clancy reports that the Whitman Fire Department, aided by firefighters from area towns including Rockland, extinguished a fire at a home on West Street Thursday morning, Sept. 15. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two cats owned by the family...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
whdh.com
Climbing new heights: Canton 4-year-old Canton becomes the youngest person to climb every mountain in the Adirondacks
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old from Canton is climbing to new heights by becoming one of the youngest people to climb all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. Thea McElwaine and her father, Colt McElwaine, began their journey by climbing Cascade Mountain in 2020. Thea’s dad said hiking is her passion.
25 Investigates: Mail stolen from collection box outside local post office
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that Needham Police are investigating mail theft from a blue collection box located right outside the US Post Office on Great Plain Ave. Several people who mailed checks from the box in late August have already reported check fraud. A Needham woman,...
WCVB
Stoughton police officers had inappropriate relationships with young woman who was later found dead, officials say
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former Stoughton Police Department officers and an officer with another department are accused of having inappropriate relationships with a teenager, who, years later, was found dead in her home. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. The following...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remembering 26-year-old who died from injuries sustained in shooting
Those who knew a 26-year-old that died Wednesday after being shot are in shock and disbelief wondering what happened. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Taunton Police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Colby Dowling, of Lakeville. Dowling was declared deceased at the scene.
