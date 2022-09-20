ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, MA

Lightning strikes Wilmington garage

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
WILMINGTON, MA
Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
BOURNE, MA
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night. The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering...
FALMOUTH, MA
Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
BOSTON, MA
No injuries in 2-alarm fire

WHITMAN — Chief Timothy Clancy reports that the Whitman Fire Department, aided by firefighters from area towns including Rockland, extinguished a fire at a home on West Street Thursday morning, Sept. 15. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two cats owned by the family...
WHITMAN, MA
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Family and friends remembering 26-year-old who died from injuries sustained in shooting

Those who knew a 26-year-old that died Wednesday after being shot are in shock and disbelief wondering what happened. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Taunton Police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Colby Dowling, of Lakeville. Dowling was declared deceased at the scene.
TAUNTON, MA

