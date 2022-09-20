Read full article on original website
What’s new this year at the Central Washington State Fair?
YAKIMA, Wash. — The 130th annual Central Washington State Fair is set to open Friday with no restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and a lengthy list of new attractions and events. “We had so many new things things this year that we actually had...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
How Many Castaways From Washington State Have Been on Survivor?
Can You Name All The Washington State Castaways On Survivor?. It's hard to imagine but the TV series Survivor has been going for 43 seasons, getting its start in 2000. Yakima and Ephrata Have Had Castaways On The TV Show Survivor. 626 contestants have been on the show through the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Workers harvest hops around-the-clock as season nears end
Workers at Morrier Ranch completed their final night of harvest for the season Thursday in Moxee. Most farms in the Yakima Valley harvest hops 24 hours a day, seven days a week during their harvest window. Hop harvest usually starts in late August and continues until early October.
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
Fire burning by Yakima Valley Mall, greenway considered under control
UNION GAP, Wash. — Emergency coordinators and fire leaders out of Yakima are aware of a fire burning near the greenway area of Valley Mall Blvd and Interstate 82. Although the optics might make it appear like danger is imminent, this situation is under control. According to Suncomm 911...
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Incoming CWU students move into campus housing
Hundreds of students moved into Central Washington University's Ellensburg campus over the weekend. University officials are looking ahead to a year dedicated to student inclusion as pandemic concerns fade.
Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Opening On OR Ronde, Upper Columbia, Icicle, Yakima
ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Selah restaurant raises money for missing 4-year-old’s family
SELAH, Wash. — A Selah restaurant is doing its best to help in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia by raising money for the family and encouraging community support. Tailgaters Bar and Grill — located at Viking Village, 110 E. 3rd Ave. — is holding a silent auction,...
Kennewick fire spreads from structure to vegetation off U.S. 395 near Southridge
NEW DETAILS at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22: Heavy winds are making firefighting efforts difficult near U.S. 395 in the Southridge area, threatening homes near 40th and 41st Avenues. According to fire officials at the scene, the blaze has grown to roughly 70 acres of natural land. The initial structure where the fire is believed to have started is through...
Yakima Herald Republic
Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain
A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
ifiberone.com
'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima
YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a "unicorn" elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
martincitytelegraph.com
After 27 years, Kim Curtis retires from Grandview Chamber of Commerce
Kim Curtis has been with the Grandview Chamber of Commerce for 27 years. She retires the end of September. Photo by Liz Ogle. “People see the Chamber doing all the fun things – parades, events, networking, lunches–and they think it’s a party every day,” laughs Kim Curtis, outgoing President of the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. “But on the serious side we are very involved in economic development and advocacy,”
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Grandview soccer edges Ellensburg 3-2
GRANDVIEW — Snapping a two-game scoreless streak in a big way on the road Thursday night, Grandview edged Ellensburg 3-2 in CWAC girls soccer. Brandi Martinez scored the first half's lone goal and Amalia Carranza and Larissa Gonzalez added scores in the second half. Jamison Philip's late second goal wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs thanks to three saves by Grandview goalkeeper Anessa Olivarez.
