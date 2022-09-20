ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Workers harvest hops around-the-clock as season nears end

Workers at Morrier Ranch completed their final night of harvest for the season Thursday in Moxee. Most farms in the Yakima Valley harvest hops 24 hours a day, seven days a week during their harvest window. Hop harvest usually starts in late August and continues until early October.
MOXEE, WA
nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
107.3 KFFM

Tight Security At Central Washington State Fair

You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
YAKIMA, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Coho Opening On OR Ronde, Upper Columbia, Icicle, Yakima

ENTERPRISE, Ore. – Starting on Sept. 24, anglers will be able to harvest coho salmon in the Grande Ronde River for the third time since they were reintroduced in 2017. Coho returns to the Snake River basin have increased over the last three years with the 2021 return being the highest ever. “The 2022 return is looking to be similar to last year,” said Kyle Bratcher, District Fish Biologist. “We’re excited that more folks are taking an interest in this fishery and that we can provide this opportunity,” Bratcher added.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain

A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

'Unicorn' elk located near Yakima

YAKIMA - It doesn't fit the mythical depiction of a unicorn, but biologists are referring to an animal that was discovered near Yakima on Sunday as a "unicorn" elk. A story published by KIRO 7 posted photos of the animal with rare-looking antler growth this week. The television news station reports that the elk with an antler protruding from its forehead was spotted on a trail camera near Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
martincitytelegraph.com

After 27 years, Kim Curtis retires from Grandview Chamber of Commerce

Kim Curtis has been with the Grandview Chamber of Commerce for 27 years. She retires the end of September. Photo by Liz Ogle. “People see the Chamber doing all the fun things – parades, events, networking, lunches–and they think it’s a party every day,” laughs Kim Curtis, outgoing President of the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. “But on the serious side we are very involved in economic development and advocacy,”
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roundup: Grandview soccer edges Ellensburg 3-2

GRANDVIEW — Snapping a two-game scoreless streak in a big way on the road Thursday night, Grandview edged Ellensburg 3-2 in CWAC girls soccer. Brandi Martinez scored the first half's lone goal and Amalia Carranza and Larissa Gonzalez added scores in the second half. Jamison Philip's late second goal wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs thanks to three saves by Grandview goalkeeper Anessa Olivarez.
GRANDVIEW, WA

Community Policy