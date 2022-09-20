ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

More Blount Co. deputies to patrol ‘Tail of The Dragon’ in October

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they are increasing the number of patrols starting October 1. Since January 1, 2022, the famous section of U.S. Highway 129 known as “Tail of The Dragon,” which is an attraction for thrill-seekers, has had 93 crashes reported on the 11-mile stretch, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kits#East Tennessee#Violent Crime#State#Oaks#Tbi
wgnsradio.com

Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee

WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Will your car seat protect your child?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. To fix this issue, KPD officials are hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Sept. 27. A certified car seat technician will check car seats by appointment only on Sept. 27...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination

Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy