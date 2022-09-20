Read full article on original website
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Fentanyl, guns, money seized from Morristown home
University of Tennessee student tour guides teach a history lesson with campus landmarks.
More Blount Co. deputies to patrol ‘Tail of The Dragon’ in October
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they are increasing the number of patrols starting October 1. Since January 1, 2022, the famous section of U.S. Highway 129 known as “Tail of The Dragon,” which is an attraction for thrill-seekers, has had 93 crashes reported on the 11-mile stretch, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Tennessee residents receive envelopes with white powder
Over $2,700, drugs and guns were taken from the home. No. 11 Tennessee will be going head-to-head with long-standing rival No. 20 Florida tomorrow! What's your score prediction?
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
Authorities taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally in East TN
Claiborne County community members have expressed their concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media.
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
Downtown Knoxville movie theater bomb threat ‘completely false,’ KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville’s Regal Riviera movie theater was evacuated Thursday night on the report of a bomb threat that ended up being false, a report from the Knoxville Police Department states. The calls stated that a man had brought in a suitcase containing a bomb, the...
Gov. Lee: Claims against Vanderbilt transgender health clinic ‘warrants a thorough investigation’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center is under fire on social media and in the political arena after a conservative commentator made disputed claims regarding its transgender health clinic. Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, tweeted this week the clinic “chemically castrates minors,” as well...
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
Former Tennessee teacher reaches breaking point, calls for change
She quit her teaching job in the middle of the semester, and now she's calling for change.
Road dedicated to a Sevier County businessman
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County businessman was remembered Thursday for his dedication to the community. Family members of the late Bud Ogle and the community gathered to dedicate Larry Bud Ogle Drive in Kodak. Ogle was a businessman and community leader serving on Gatlinburg City Commission and several...
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee
WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
Will your car seat protect your child?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. To fix this issue, KPD officials are hosting a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Sept. 27. A certified car seat technician will check car seats by appointment only on Sept. 27...
Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination
