ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers demand action from government as Puerto Rico feels effects of Hurricane Fiona

By Basil John
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgUgB_0i3Qabgm00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Historic funding and a loss of power has hit Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, with four deaths so far.

“The situation is a disaster,” Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Tuesday, Schumer joined other voices in demanding action to make Puerto Rico more resilient to hurricanes.

“That has left our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico without power, running water and some without a roof over their heads,” Schumer said.

Schumer says that 5 years ago Congress allocated $21 billion to help the U.S territory recover from Hurricane Maria.

“According to GAO of that 21 billion dollars only two percent of the money has been spent,” Schumer said.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y) says it’s time for the federal government to step up.

“To help the people of Puerto Rico, survive, recover, rebuild, and rebuild stronger and rebuild better and rebuild in a more resilient way,” Gillibrand said.

Lawmakers say the improvements in Puerto Rico are all the more important after the island was hit this week by another devastating storm.

“We have predeployed hundreds of staff,” FEMA Associate Administrator Anne Bink said. Bink says FEMA is already there to help.

In some parts of Puerto Rico, solar power was installed in the wake of Hurricane Maria, and that’s keeping the lights on in critical areas.

Rep. Lydia Velazquez says that shows the direction Puerto Rico needs to take.

“Put all the pressure to make sure that Puerto Rico moves from fossil fuels to a more resilient energy source,” Velazquez said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Why Hurricanes Are Such a Disaster for Puerto Rico

By Carlos A. Suárez Carrasquillo and Fernando Tormos-AponteFive years after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona has killed at least four people, caused widespread flooding and left hundreds of thousands of residents without water or power. Maria caused extensive damage to Puerto Rico’s power grid in 2017 that left many residents without electricity for months. Rebuilding it has been hampered by technical, political and financial challenges.Carlos A. Suárez and Fernando Tormos-Aponte are social scientists who study Latin American politics and environmental justice. They explain some of the factors that have hindered efforts to recover from Maria and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's

Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
POTUS
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Texoma's Homepage

Foot chase leads police to murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search for a suspect of a nightclub shooting also turns up a murder suspect who was wanted for violating his bond. On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, Wichita Falls were looking for Alton Mackey, 27, after he failed to show in court back in February, and had information he was at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Maria#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate#Gao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
CNBC

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona was expected to cause massive flooding and threatened to dump "historic" levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Fiona was forecast to swipe the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands...
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy