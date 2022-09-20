ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Council considers permanent design standards for downtown zone, recognizes Laura Johnson

Edmonds city councilmembers and the public had a chance to share their opinions Tuesday night during a public hearing on draft permanent design standards for multifamily buildings in downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone. While the council won’t make a final decision until Oct. 4 on the standards, they did take action on one element Tuesday night — removing a proposal to allow rooftop deck space.
Bainbridge Island Multifamily Community Sells for $65.5M

BLIS Apartments, a 114-unit multifamily community on Bainbridge Island, has sold for $65.5 million. Sound West Group sold BLIS Apartments, which was completed in 2019 on a 1.4-acre site, to Cairn West. Newmark Executive Managing Director Marty Leith brokered the deal for Sound West Group. BLIS Apartments is LEED Gold-certified...
Reminder: Edmonds Oktoberfest gets underway Friday and Saturday

From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, enjoy the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Club this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects. Activities will include...
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Sept. 26, 2022

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Harbor Square Asphalt Repair as Complete, Contract # 2022-430 B. City of Edmonds and Port of Edmonds Agreement Regarding Jointly Owned Parking Lot. VII. INFORMATION. A. N-Dock Mid-Marina Electrical Feeder Contract. VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS...
Application for Edmonds City Council Position 7 posted

The application for appointment to Edmonds City Council Position 7 is now available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17.
Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8

Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woods Creek Highlands, Its Latest New-Home Community in Monroe, Washington

MONROE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, a new community of single-family homes situated in the highly desirable city of Monroe, Washington. The community is located on the corner of Chain Lake Road and 134th Street Southeast, close to U.S. Route 2, Highway 522 and Interstate 405, providing easy access to Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters, Boeing at Paine Field in Everett and the major employment centers in Seattle and Bellevue. Woods Creek Highlands is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Monroe and a short drive to the Cascade Mountains and Stevens Pass for outdoor recreation, including skiing, hiking and camping. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Al Borlin Park and Centennial Park, which feature access to the Skykomish River, walking trails, open space, and picnic and barbeque areas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005106/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, its latest new-home community in Monroe, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
Somers releases proposal for spending county’s remaining $85 million in ARPA funds

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Thursdayreleased his proposal for the county’s remaining $85 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which are federal dollars designed to address the public health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a county news release, the proposal reflects community pandemic recovery priorities identified during a four-month engagement effort that took place earlier this year.
