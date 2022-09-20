Read full article on original website
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Council considers permanent design standards for downtown zone, recognizes Laura Johnson
Edmonds city councilmembers and the public had a chance to share their opinions Tuesday night during a public hearing on draft permanent design standards for multifamily buildings in downtown Edmonds’ BD2 zone. While the council won’t make a final decision until Oct. 4 on the standards, they did take action on one element Tuesday night — removing a proposal to allow rooftop deck space.
southsoundbiz.com
Bainbridge Island Multifamily Community Sells for $65.5M
BLIS Apartments, a 114-unit multifamily community on Bainbridge Island, has sold for $65.5 million. Sound West Group sold BLIS Apartments, which was completed in 2019 on a 1.4-acre site, to Cairn West. Newmark Executive Managing Director Marty Leith brokered the deal for Sound West Group. BLIS Apartments is LEED Gold-certified...
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Edmonds Oktoberfest gets underway Friday and Saturday
From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, enjoy the 2022 Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary Club this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects. Activities will include...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Sept. 26, 2022
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Harbor Square Asphalt Repair as Complete, Contract # 2022-430 B. City of Edmonds and Port of Edmonds Agreement Regarding Jointly Owned Parking Lot. VII. INFORMATION. A. N-Dock Mid-Marina Electrical Feeder Contract. VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Application for Edmonds City Council Position 7 posted
The application for appointment to Edmonds City Council Position 7 is now available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17.
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: Rain garden workshop in Edmonds Oct. 8
Thinking of putting in a rain garden but not sure where to begin? Join staff from the City of Edmonds to tour rain gardens in the Perrinville and Seaview neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 8. Using the Rain Garden Handbook for Western Washington as a guide, you’ll explore the process of...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woods Creek Highlands, Its Latest New-Home Community in Monroe, Washington
MONROE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, a new community of single-family homes situated in the highly desirable city of Monroe, Washington. The community is located on the corner of Chain Lake Road and 134th Street Southeast, close to U.S. Route 2, Highway 522 and Interstate 405, providing easy access to Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters, Boeing at Paine Field in Everett and the major employment centers in Seattle and Bellevue. Woods Creek Highlands is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Monroe and a short drive to the Cascade Mountains and Stevens Pass for outdoor recreation, including skiing, hiking and camping. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Al Borlin Park and Centennial Park, which feature access to the Skykomish River, walking trails, open space, and picnic and barbeque areas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005106/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, its latest new-home community in Monroe, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
KUOW
'It's kept me alive': Kent residents rely on free farmers market in Walnut Park
For the past seven months on Friday afternoons, residents of Kent’s Walnut Park neighborhood have been able to pick up fresh produce and dry goods from an outdoor market. And it’s all free. The Walnut Park market is one of four free mobile markets in South King County...
RELATED PEOPLE
myedmondsnews.com
Patrick Neal: Celebration of Life Sept. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Patrick D. Neal was born in 1934, the fourth child to his mother Margaret and father, Dan, and as a boy his family raised chickens and pigs at several different homes in South Snohomish County. As a little boy he enjoyed racing down Butternut Hill on his bike with his sister Betty on their way to swim in Martha Lake. Pat left school early and joined the US Navy, and he served honourably during the Korean War. He earned both a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal, and often spoke of his adventure of traveling through the Panama Canal.
KING-5
Fried chicken, Korean-style: Everett restaurant earns rave reviews for gourmet comfort food
EVERETT, Wash. — If the search for perfect fried chicken takes you to Snohomish County, your destination may be a small restaurant tucked in the back corner of an Everett shopping center. Sweet Radish makes mouthwatering wings, thighs, chicken strips, and sandwiches, wrapped in the kind of sleek packaging...
q13fox.com
Flat Stick Pub to open location in Redmond, Washington
Flat Stick Pub is opening a new location in Redmond, Washington. The craft beer, mini golf bar is slated to open in 2023.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
myedmondsnews.com
Somers releases proposal for spending county’s remaining $85 million in ARPA funds
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers Thursdayreleased his proposal for the county’s remaining $85 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which are federal dollars designed to address the public health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a county news release, the proposal reflects community pandemic recovery priorities identified during a four-month engagement effort that took place earlier this year.
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
myedmondsnews.com
Expect limited vehicle capacity on Edmonds-Kingston ferries Sunday due to Kitsap bike ride
Ferry customers on the Edmonds-Kingston route should plan for possible delays and limited vehicle capacity Sunday, Sept. 25 due to bicyclists using the ferries for the 28th Annual Kitsap Color Classic. In an alert sent Thursday night, Washington State Ferries said it is expecting “a lot of bikes” on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Mountlake Terrace works to clean up crime at Studio 6 hotel
You might think you’ve heard this story before. But not this twist. A local city has crime problems at a motel – drugs, domestic violence, trespass, assault – and the city can’t seem to find a way to get the motel to clean out the bad actors and make their place safer.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Comments / 0