Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR Left WWE
FTR is on the run of a lifetime, with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler currently holding the ROH, IWGP and AAA tag team titles while also making it clear that they'll re-capture the AEW Tag Team Titles in due time. But all of these accomplishments would have never happened if the duo hadn't been granted their release from WWE in April 2020. Harwood looked back on that fateful interaction with then-WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and then-head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.
Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"
UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
White Rabbit Teasers Continue On 9/23 WWE SmackDown With QR Code Leading To Mini-Game
The latest White Rabbit teaser has dropped. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, another QR code flashed on the screen during the Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) segment with Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins. The QR code takes fans to a White Rabbit mini-game where you...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On New Rule For WWE Releases
Over the last few years WWE has released a massive amount of Superstars from the roster, but new talents have also been signed to WWE. A new regime is in charge of WWE and it seems that they will be keeping a close on eye on how new talents are progressing.
WWE Releases White Rabbit Shirts, Max Caster Wants George Kittle To Scissor, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 23, 2022. - WWE has released new 'White Rabbit' shirts ahead of tonight's anticipated episode of WWE SmackDown:. - Max Caster wants George Kittle to scissor if he scores a touchdown on Sunday Night Football:. - Saraya is standing up against...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
Taz Comments On AEW's Backstage Drama, Says The Wrestling Business Is A Train That Never Stops Moving
Taz comments on the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. The recent success of AEW has been clouded by a various amount of backstage issues. Recently, the social conversation around the product seems to be around the reported AEW All Out fights rather than the in-ring action or even the recent return of MJF.
Tony Khan Reveals What He's Learned In Dealing With The Fallout From AEW All Out
What happened on-screen at AEW All Out was pushed aside in the news by what happened off-screen after CM Punk aired his frustrations with Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) in the media scrum. Punk's comments led to an altercation between himself, Ace...
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/21) Preview: Championship Card Guarantees History Will Be Made In Queens
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam!. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present one of the most stacked lineups in television wrestling history, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. Every match currently booked for tonight's card is a championship match featuring a lineup...
Tony Khan Doesn't Want To Rule Out Possibility Of Undisputed Elite vs. Elite Potentially Happening
On the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Undisputed Elite imploded as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, & Bobby Fish turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). There was little follow up to the angle as Cole and O'Reilly were sidelined with injuries, Fish's contract with AEW wasn't renewed, and Kenny Omega returned to align with The Young Bucks.
Viewership For 9/20 Episode Of WWE NXT Declines, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership for the September 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on September 20 drew 688,000 viewers. This number is down from the 728,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is the same demo...
Saraya is in AEW! Acclaimed capture the gold! Mox beats Bryan | Day After Dynamite 9/22/22
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Alex Lajas (@queenoftheringg) today to talk about AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
Mandy Rose: Once We're Fully Ready, Toxic Attraction Moving To The Main Roster Would Be Really Cool
Mandy Rose would like to see Toxic Attraction move to the main roster together at some point and potentially face off against Damage CTRL. Toxic Attraction has dominated NXT for the past year, as Rose has reigned supreme as the NXT Women's Champion. Rose's stablemate's, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, have appeared on a few episodes of WWE SmackDown in recent weeks, though Rose has remained on NXT.
Fightful
