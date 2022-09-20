Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
Crash involving school bus reported in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus, according to a WSFD social media post. The crash happened on Friday afternoon at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue. There is no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is […]
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem hosts first in-person Salute to Heroes program in three years
For the first time in three years, the American Red Cross was able to host its annual Salute to Heroes program, in person. The organization has been honoring local first responders, members of the military, and good samaritans for their contributions to the community for the last eleven years but the program was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: 12-year-old Kernersville girl with cerebral palsy & epilepsy honored for work with veterans
SALISBURY, N.C. — The American Red Cross is honoring Lexi Eyer of Kernersville with a Salute to Heroes award for her love, appreciation, and work on behalf of veterans. She and her mother, Lori Egerter, helped begin the Tree of Valor traveling exhibit which features photos of thousands of former and current servicemembers.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Kernersville woman restarts program honoring vets with flight to DC
COLFAX, N.C. — Alison Huber of Kernersville is one of this year's Salute to Heroes honorees for her work as executive director of Triad Honor Flight, an organization that arranges flights for local veterans to monuments and memorials in and around Washington D.C. dedicated to military service, free of charge.
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
Mother of 2 trapped in car in Winston-Salem grateful for heroes who rescued her
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and her two children who are out of the hospital are grateful that an uncle and nephew duo were in the right place at the right time. They helped rescue the family from a vehicle that had flipped upside down during a crash. The mother was driving down […]
WXII 12
Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After a North Carolinian drove into a lake Wednesday, a retired law enforcement officer rescued them,according to our NBC affiliate WCNC. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday, around 3 p.m.. A...
triad-city-beat.com
To their own beat: Annual Guilford Native American Association Pow Wow is a celebration of resilience
“For three days in September, this is our sacred ground,” says Pow Wow chairperson Jennifer Baxter Revels as she stands under a burgundy fabric shelter on a mild Saturday afternoon at Jaycee Park in Greensboro. Meandering up a winding path through dappled sunlight, visitors to the 45th Annual Guilford...
Hobbs Road between Clover Lane and Sage Drive closed due to downed powerlines, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downed power lined have closed a road in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, Hobbs Road is closed between Clover Lane and Sage Drive because of downed power lines, due to a crash that happened just before 5 a.m. The driver who crashed into the poles left the scene, according to […]
High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
caswellmessenger.com
Meals on Wheels desperately needs more drivers to help
It’s been a while since the pandemic forced people to cancel plans, socially distance, avoid crowds, make quick stops at the grocery store, and stay home as much as possible. Cautiously, we must continue to stay alert. Now, if you are looking for a break and a very safe way to get out of the house, please consider volunteering for the Meals on Wheels Program in Caswell County.
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
