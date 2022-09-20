It’s been a while since the pandemic forced people to cancel plans, socially distance, avoid crowds, make quick stops at the grocery store, and stay home as much as possible. Cautiously, we must continue to stay alert. Now, if you are looking for a break and a very safe way to get out of the house, please consider volunteering for the Meals on Wheels Program in Caswell County.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO