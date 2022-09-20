ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
FOX8 News

Crash involving school bus reported in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews with the Winston-Salem Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus, according to a WSFD social media post. The crash happened on Friday afternoon at Patterson Avenue and Glenn Avenue. There is no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is […]
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hosts first in-person Salute to Heroes program in three years

For the first time in three years, the American Red Cross was able to host its annual Salute to Heroes program, in person. The organization has been honoring local first responders, members of the military, and good samaritans for their contributions to the community for the last eleven years but the program was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
WXII 12

Person drives into Lake Norman, rescued by retired NYPD officer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After a North Carolinian drove into a lake Wednesday, a retired law enforcement officer rescued them,according to our NBC affiliate WCNC. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Mooresville Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Lake Norman near Williamson Road on Wednesday, around 3 p.m.. A...
FOX8 News

High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
caswellmessenger.com

Meals on Wheels desperately needs more drivers to help

It’s been a while since the pandemic forced people to cancel plans, socially distance, avoid crowds, make quick stops at the grocery store, and stay home as much as possible. Cautiously, we must continue to stay alert. Now, if you are looking for a break and a very safe way to get out of the house, please consider volunteering for the Meals on Wheels Program in Caswell County.
FOX8 News

1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC

