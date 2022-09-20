ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix school district creates 'one-stop shop' wellness program

By Venton Blandin
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5Yuj_0i3QaA3H00

Phoenix Union High School District is expanding its wellness program by focusing on more than just mental health.

ABC15 has learned the program created to help school employees is also bridging the gap between a person in need and access.

"I start my day at 3:00 a.m. I get up. I walk my dogs. I come to practice. I run with my kids. I eat a healthy breakfast. I eat a healthy lunch,” said Camelback High School teacher Tori Anderson.

Anderson knows what it takes to help keep her mind right on the job and in front of students.

"You are constantly scanning. It is like driving through a hurricane. There is something coming at you at all points and from all sides,” added Anderson.

She's a teacher and coach.

"So, I interact with every student on campus, essentially,” added Anderson.

The Phoenix Union High School District is doing more for its employees by making sure they're living healthily and finding a good work-life balance.

"What we've been able to do, in the last two years, has been amazing,” said Dr. Erika Collins-Frazier.

Dr. Erika Collins-Frazier is one of two therapists working for the district inside the schools for employees. Together, they operate what some would call a one-stop shop by helping with mental and emotional stress or physical and financial health.

"They reach out to us. We come to them. We kind of do a little triage. We talk to people and figure out where their need is,” added Collins-Frazier.

She says they saw 227 patients over 597 sessions and the people who asked for help were from across the board.

“From the older teachers to the new teachers. The teachers who have been there a few years. And, not just teachers, but we are talking school bus drivers, we are talking cafeteria workers, we are talking our security guards,” added Dr. Collins-Frazier.

"We know when our adults are well, they are able to work with our students a little more functionally and make sure our students are well, too,” said Deana Williams.

Williams, who works in HR, gives the wellness program high marks as she and her team work to fill positions including 115 teacher vacancies.

"That means we are going to be able to keep employees, we know there is a teacher shortage and it is not just teachers, it is a workforce shortage. If we are able to retain staff, that means we are doing something right,” added Williams. "As an educator, you get caught up in the needs of the immediate and it is really hard to pour out of an empty cup."

In this school year alone, the district counted 80 sessions in a 30-day period.

"I promise you, this year, will be even higher and probably double,” added Dr. Collins-Frazier. "Because everyone is going to know about it now."

District leaders see success in the wellness program, but know more work is necessary to help fight a stigma and reach people who might not know help is there.

"To answer your question, what was happening before? You were having a lot of people who were very unhappy, very unhealthy, and not getting the help they need. Kind of swallowing it, stuffing it, avoiding it and moving forward,” said Dr. Collins-Frazier.

"To have a program that exists, where our school district is intentionally saying you must be taken care of first, is a huge relief,” added Anderson.

The school district predicts even more patients, than last year, will participate in the wellness program this year. The district is considering adding a third therapist to the program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program

It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal

PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley nonprofit sees record number of families for assistance as inflation rises

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country and it’s having a huge impact on Valley-based nonprofits. The Harvest Compassion Center says it’s seeing a record number of clients coming in for help with the essentials. The executive director, Nicolee Thompson, says about 2,000 families came in in July and August, which is more than ever. She says there has also been a 12% increase in new families coming in for assistance.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#Wellness Program#Security Guards#Camelback High School
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pair sells all to pay cancer bills

It was a yard sale for love, not money. Andrew Kuzyk, 60, and Pamela Andersen of Mesa have spent the past four weekends selling most of their worldly possessions. Andersen said it’s “overwhelming” but it’s their last hope to pay for Kuzyk’s brain cancer treatment.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Peoria Recycles Day on Oct. 29

The City of Peoria is hosting Peoria Recycles Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. – noon at the Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Peoria residents may drop off electronics and appliances for recycling. There will also be stations for shredding old documents.
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kjzz.org

Our Street: How Gilbert's Agritopia is engineered to fight suburban loneliness

The Show's series Our Street is taking a closer look at neighborhoods around metro Phoenix — and what makes them tick. Joe Johnston is an engineer by training and the founder of a community in east Gilbert: Agritopia. He’s recognizable around these parts for a lot of reasons, one of which is his signature hat and big smile.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!. At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy