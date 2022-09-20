Phoenix school district creates 'one-stop shop' wellness program

Phoenix Union High School District is expanding its wellness program by focusing on more than just mental health.

ABC15 has learned the program created to help school employees is also bridging the gap between a person in need and access.

"I start my day at 3:00 a.m. I get up. I walk my dogs. I come to practice. I run with my kids. I eat a healthy breakfast. I eat a healthy lunch,” said Camelback High School teacher Tori Anderson.

Anderson knows what it takes to help keep her mind right on the job and in front of students.

"You are constantly scanning. It is like driving through a hurricane. There is something coming at you at all points and from all sides,” added Anderson.

She's a teacher and coach.

"So, I interact with every student on campus, essentially,” added Anderson.

The Phoenix Union High School District is doing more for its employees by making sure they're living healthily and finding a good work-life balance.

"What we've been able to do, in the last two years, has been amazing,” said Dr. Erika Collins-Frazier.

Dr. Erika Collins-Frazier is one of two therapists working for the district inside the schools for employees. Together, they operate what some would call a one-stop shop by helping with mental and emotional stress or physical and financial health.

"They reach out to us. We come to them. We kind of do a little triage. We talk to people and figure out where their need is,” added Collins-Frazier.

She says they saw 227 patients over 597 sessions and the people who asked for help were from across the board.

“From the older teachers to the new teachers. The teachers who have been there a few years. And, not just teachers, but we are talking school bus drivers, we are talking cafeteria workers, we are talking our security guards,” added Dr. Collins-Frazier.

"We know when our adults are well, they are able to work with our students a little more functionally and make sure our students are well, too,” said Deana Williams.

Williams, who works in HR, gives the wellness program high marks as she and her team work to fill positions including 115 teacher vacancies.

"That means we are going to be able to keep employees, we know there is a teacher shortage and it is not just teachers, it is a workforce shortage. If we are able to retain staff, that means we are doing something right,” added Williams. "As an educator, you get caught up in the needs of the immediate and it is really hard to pour out of an empty cup."

In this school year alone, the district counted 80 sessions in a 30-day period.

"I promise you, this year, will be even higher and probably double,” added Dr. Collins-Frazier. "Because everyone is going to know about it now."

District leaders see success in the wellness program, but know more work is necessary to help fight a stigma and reach people who might not know help is there.

"To answer your question, what was happening before? You were having a lot of people who were very unhappy, very unhealthy, and not getting the help they need. Kind of swallowing it, stuffing it, avoiding it and moving forward,” said Dr. Collins-Frazier.

"To have a program that exists, where our school district is intentionally saying you must be taken care of first, is a huge relief,” added Anderson.

The school district predicts even more patients, than last year, will participate in the wellness program this year. The district is considering adding a third therapist to the program.