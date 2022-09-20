State regulators respond to complaints about telephone service quality in Nebraska

Read full article on original website
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
Hospitals, providers question Nebraska’s failure to pay health data provider
The state’s provider of health care data and prescription drug purchases says its services to doctors and hospitals are being threatened because the state is failing to fully pay up on a contract.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s clean diesel rebate program now accepting applications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 2022 clean diesel rebate program is now accepting applications for agricultural irrigation pump diesel engine replacements. The program is funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Funding will help farmers replace their irrigation pumps with diesel engines to ones that are entirely...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt announces resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education announced his resignation on Friday. Matthew Blomstedt said his resignation is effective Jan. 3. He will have served as commissioner for nine years. “There are many things I am proud of in my nearly nine years of...
Sioux City Journal
KETV.com
Demolition for Omaha's downtown library could cost nearly $400,000 more than initially approved
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition for Omaha's downtown library could cost nearly $400,000 more than initially approved by the city council, and more than three companies initially proposed to spend on the project. The city of Omaha is requesting an additional $392,897.20 for work to be done by Cox Contracting...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
klkntv.com
Nebraska AG Doug Peterson faces ethics complaint for supporting 2020 election lawsuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group aiming to protect American democracy against what it calls a “coup-via-courtroom” is accusing Nebraska’s attorney general of violating the ethics set forth by the State Supreme Court. In a letter to the Nebraska Counsel for Discipline, 65 Project founder Michael...
North Platte Telegraph
A first step in reconciliation: Mayor recognizes Lincoln as ancestral lands of Otoe-Missouria tribe
Once, members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe lived and hunted along Salt Creek and its tributaries, harvesting salt from its deposits on the Southeast Nebraska land that now includes Lincoln. On Wednesday, 189 years after the Otoe-Missouria nation signed the first of two treaties ceding land to the U.S. government, members...
Nebraska state trooper working to increase recruitment within department
Trooper Keith Bell of the Nebraska State Patrol says he's focused on recruitment of minorities. Bell's main goal is to recruit the NSP's first black woman.
foxnebraska.com
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
Advocates react to Mayor's decision to end Midtown to Market bike program
The decision to end the pilot project, without any further input from Bike Walk Nebraska, has been jarring for supporters of the project.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
Sioux City Journal
I-80 bridge washing begins Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that bridge washing on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge) in the Quad-Cities will begin Monday, Sept. 26. There will be nightly lane closures, weather permitting, in each direction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday during...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska man who threatened to kill wildlife officer gets prison
An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison.
Stothert rejects city council's climate action plan resolution
It wouldn’t have held any binding effect anyway, though. The resolution requested a consultant for a climate plan by the end of the year. The city's timeline is by early next year.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man threatened to kill federal officer after being cited for fishing violation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Blair man will serve nearly a decade in prison after he threatened to kill a federal officer over a fishing violation ticket. Cody Cape, 24, was sentenced Thursday to 117 months in prison for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
