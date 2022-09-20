ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College

DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll

DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Women’s Tennis Continues Play in Fall Ranked Spotlight

CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team continued play on Friday at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In the morning, Duke's 100th-ranked Emma Jackson collected an impressive win over 10th-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State, 6-4, 7-5, before falling in the second round, 3-6, 2-6, to 28th-ranked Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Drops Tough 1-0 Loss to No. 18 Boston College

DURHAM – Boston College scored in the 25th minute and held off a late charge from the Blue Devils to steal a 1-0 road victory in ACC field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Friday night. Margo Carlin netted the lone goal for the 18th-ranked Eagles...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Blue Devils Take on Boston College in Durham

DURHAM – The seventh-ranked men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for ACC action on Saturday night after a 1-0 non-conference victory against Elon on Tuesday evening. No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) matches up against Boston College (2-2-3, 0-1-1) at 7 p.m., and fans can watch the match streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper’s Brace Sends Blue Devils Past Eagles, 3-0

DURHAM – Duke sophomore Michelle Cooper collected her fourth career brace and second this season as the Blue Devil women's soccer team registered a 3-0 victory against Boston College at home in Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening. The Blue Devils improved to 7-2-0, 2-0-0 in the ACC, while the...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
LAWRENCE, KS
goduke.com

How to Follow - Duke at Kansas

DURHAM. – Duke travels to Kansas to face off against the Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 noon. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are Fox Sports 1 and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke to Take Part in AFCA Coach To Cure MD Program

DURHAM – Duke's football coaches will display their support of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coach to Cure MD program when they take the field Saturday against Kansas. The Blue Devils will wear the organization's patch during their game with the Jayhawks at 12 noon on Fox Sports...
DURHAM, NC
