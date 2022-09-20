Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
goduke.com
Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll
DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
goduke.com
Women’s Tennis Continues Play in Fall Ranked Spotlight
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team continued play on Friday at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In the morning, Duke's 100th-ranked Emma Jackson collected an impressive win over 10th-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers of Ohio State, 6-4, 7-5, before falling in the second round, 3-6, 2-6, to 28th-ranked Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina.
goduke.com
Duke Drops Tough 1-0 Loss to No. 18 Boston College
DURHAM – Boston College scored in the 25th minute and held off a late charge from the Blue Devils to steal a 1-0 road victory in ACC field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Friday night. Margo Carlin netted the lone goal for the 18th-ranked Eagles...
goduke.com
No. 7 Blue Devils Take on Boston College in Durham
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked men's soccer team returns to Koskinen Stadium for ACC action on Saturday night after a 1-0 non-conference victory against Elon on Tuesday evening. No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) matches up against Boston College (2-2-3, 0-1-1) at 7 p.m., and fans can watch the match streamed live on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Cooper’s Brace Sends Blue Devils Past Eagles, 3-0
DURHAM – Duke sophomore Michelle Cooper collected her fourth career brace and second this season as the Blue Devil women's soccer team registered a 3-0 victory against Boston College at home in Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening. The Blue Devils improved to 7-2-0, 2-0-0 in the ACC, while the...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Kansas, 35-27
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Duke's fourth quarter comeback effort fell short on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence Kan., as the Blue Devils dropped a 35-27 decision to Kansas in front of a capacity crowd of 47,233 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. After quarterback Riley Leonard's 27-yard touchdown strike to Jalon Calhoun...
goduke.com
How to Follow - Duke at Kansas
DURHAM. – Duke travels to Kansas to face off against the Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 noon. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are Fox Sports 1 and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
goduke.com
Duke to Take Part in AFCA Coach To Cure MD Program
DURHAM – Duke's football coaches will display their support of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Coach to Cure MD program when they take the field Saturday against Kansas. The Blue Devils will wear the organization's patch during their game with the Jayhawks at 12 noon on Fox Sports...
North Carolina woman vanished into thin air in 2019: where is Tonita Brooks?
She is so well known, even Corporal Green of the Durham Police Department recognizes her.
Farm Aid act pulled from lineup in Raleigh, NC due to COVID
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats said “COVID has found us on the road.”
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
wfmynews2.com
Expect redistricting changes coming to Alamance-Burlington School System
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — This time next year, students will fill the hallways and classrooms of SouthEast Alamance High School. A new high school means new district lines, and today we found out what this means for your student. Southeast will be Alamance-Burlington's seventh high school, and the district's...
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
2 charged with murder of Fort Bragg paratrooper, North Carolina police say
Fayetteville police said they have arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a Fort Bragg paratrooper.
