Body parts found stuffed in suitcases during wellness check on NYC woman, police say
A wellness check for a 22-year-old woman in New York City reportedly led to a grisly discovery: blood, human remains and body parts stuffed into suitcases, police said. The New York City Police Department was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct the check.
