A wellness check for a 22-year-old woman in New York City reportedly led to a grisly discovery: blood, human remains and body parts stuffed into suitcases, police said. The New York City Police Department was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Linwood Street in East New York around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct the check.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO