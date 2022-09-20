ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics across the state will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. An injunction...
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Captain arrested in deadly Florida Keys parasailing incident

A Florida Keys boat captain was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday in connection with a deadly parasailing trip this year, officials said. An arrest warrant accused the captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of not checking the weather before the May 30 trip and then cutting the towline to his passengers’ parasail during strong winds.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Judge tosses most charges against Kansas researcher

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out three of four convictions against a Kansas researcher accused of illegally concealing work he was doing at a Chinese university while working at the University of Kansas, leaving only a conviction for making a false statement on a form. A jury convicted researcher...
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

Montana accepting transgender birth certificate changes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state health department has restored the ability for transgender people to apply to correct the gender marker on their Montana birth certificate after a judge blocked enforcement of a law that would have required them to have surgery first. The gender designation forms are...
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll

A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
ARIZONA STATE
2news.com

Governor Sisolak Announces Prescription Discount Card for Nevadans

On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx. All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income. The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on...
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:. In Michigan's 7th District, Republican Tom Barrett responded to one of Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin's ads. In Slotkin's ad, she criticizes Barrett for voting against a measure that would create new jobs at a General Motors plant. "These jobs...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

NBC News

