Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics across the state will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. An injunction...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
cw34.com
DeSantis on sending 'the unwashed masses' to sanctuary cities: 'They don't want to pay'
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced Chinese communist influence in Florida during a Thursday afternoon news conference, and doubled-down on flying Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. "Why is that such a big deal, but it wasn’t a big deal when 50 migrants died in some...
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
Captain arrested in deadly Florida Keys parasailing incident
A Florida Keys boat captain was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday in connection with a deadly parasailing trip this year, officials said. An arrest warrant accused the captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of not checking the weather before the May 30 trip and then cutting the towline to his passengers’ parasail during strong winds.
Border chief says GOP governors are worsening crisis by 'lying' to migrants
EL PASO, Texas — The country’s top border official blamed Republican governors for drawing more migrants to the U.S. by promising them free bus rides north to places like New York, Washington, D.C., and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said in an...
Florida Democratic mayor says illegal immigrants 'welcomed' in his city
Gainesville, Florida Mayor Lauren Poe says illegal immigrants are welcome in his town. "Instead of sending families fleeing violence in Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, bring them to Gainesville, along with the $12m," Poe, a Democrat, said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. His statement follows Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis...
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference where he announced a construction worker was taken into custody by Florida police after fatally striking a deputy with a front-end loader and leaving the scene. The man was found to be an illegal immigrant, and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.Sept. 23, 2022.
Liberal cities crying foul over Abbott, DeSantis migrant transports have record of bussing out homeless
Some liberal cities that have in recent weeks been crying foul over moves by Republican governors to bus migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions across the country have themselves used buses to transport homeless people out of their cities. Texas and Arizona have bussed more than 10,000 illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C.,...
California utility targeted Asians in pot searches, lawsuit says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian...
GOP nominee jokes about 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon, Michigan’s GOP nominee for governor, joked about a 2020 kidnapping plot against rival Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a pair of campaign events Friday, sparking swift denunciations from Democrats. “The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if...
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
Judge says Jan. 6 committee can get Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward's phone records
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Arizona ruled Thursday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol can see the phone records of Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband. U.S. District Court Judge Diane J. Humetewa rejected the Wards' arguments...
Dispute over electric bill leads to Florida double murder
Investigators say Michael D. Williams, 47, admitted to shooting his ex-wife and her son during a confrontation over electricity use. WESH's Claire Metz reports.Sept. 21, 2022.
Judge tosses most charges against Kansas researcher
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out three of four convictions against a Kansas researcher accused of illegally concealing work he was doing at a Chinese university while working at the University of Kansas, leaving only a conviction for making a false statement on a form. A jury convicted researcher...
Montana accepting transgender birth certificate changes
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state health department has restored the ability for transgender people to apply to correct the gender marker on their Montana birth certificate after a judge blocked enforcement of a law that would have required them to have surgery first. The gender designation forms are...
Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona
Puerto Rico is now on the path to recovery after Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the weekend leaving only devastation in its path. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports on how many residents on the island are facing a lack of major resources like power and water. Sept. 24, 2022.
NBC News
Mark Kelly leads Blake Masters in new Arizona statewide AARP poll
A new AARP statewide poll of Arizona voters finds that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters by 8 percentage points, 50% to 42%. Kelly leads Masters among almost every demographic group, except men, where Masters leads Kelly 50% to 43% on a full ballot and 52 % to 45% when compared head-to-head. (The full ballot includes Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.)
2news.com
Governor Sisolak Announces Prescription Discount Card for Nevadans
On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx. All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income. The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on...
Five must-watch campaign ads from this week
Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:. In Michigan's 7th District, Republican Tom Barrett responded to one of Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin's ads. In Slotkin's ad, she criticizes Barrett for voting against a measure that would create new jobs at a General Motors plant. "These jobs...
NBC News
