ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former Spokane Indian, Dodger great Maury Wills dies at 89

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAUjz_0i3QZhW900
Credit: Spokane Indians

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger great Maury Wills died at the age of 89 Tuesday.

Wills was a shortstop for the Indians from 1958-1959. Maury scored the first-ever run at Avista Stadium, which was built in 1958.

Maury played 14 years in the MLB, winning two gold gloves, appearing in seven all-star games and four World Series. He won the NL MVP Award in 1962, leading the league in steals and setting the new-league record with 104 stolen bases.

When he retired, his 586 steals were No. 10 all-time and the most by anyone since 1929. During his eligibility for the Hall Of Fame, he received as high as 40 percent of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

After his retirement, Wills became a baserunning coach for multiple teams, managing in the winter leagues. He was the third African American to coach an MLB team when he coached the Seattle Mariners in 1980.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy