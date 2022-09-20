Former Spokane Indian, Dodger great Maury Wills dies at 89

Credit: Spokane Indians

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Indian and Los Angeles Dodger great Maury Wills died at the age of 89 Tuesday.

Wills was a shortstop for the Indians from 1958-1959. Maury scored the first-ever run at Avista Stadium, which was built in 1958.

Maury played 14 years in the MLB, winning two gold gloves, appearing in seven all-star games and four World Series. He won the NL MVP Award in 1962, leading the league in steals and setting the new-league record with 104 stolen bases.

When he retired, his 586 steals were No. 10 all-time and the most by anyone since 1929. During his eligibility for the Hall Of Fame, he received as high as 40 percent of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

After his retirement, Wills became a baserunning coach for multiple teams, managing in the winter leagues. He was the third African American to coach an MLB team when he coached the Seattle Mariners in 1980.

