Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks, 76, Goshen, died at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Tyronza, Ark. On March 19, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pamela R. (Linn) Franks. Surviving are his wife: Pamela, Goshen: daughters:...
inkfreenews.com
James D. Beck
James D. Beck, 74, Columbia City, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving are his three daughters: Dawn R. (Chad) Christman, New Haven; and Shannon (Matt) Hanes and Rachael E. Beck, all of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. He was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae (Green) Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After Larry’s birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958, where they resided until their deaths.
inkfreenews.com
Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932. She is survived by Milton Holmgrain, her husband of 67 years; their daughter: Diane Hardy, Carlinville, Ill.; one grandson; and her brother: George (Judy) Blundell, Colorado. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by sisters: Betty Reed and Judy Dau; and brother: Tom Blundell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Rose S. Srun
Rose S. Srun, 42, Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. She was born March 31, 1980, in Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she is survived by her only daughter: Savanna Srun, Goshen; a sister: Mary Srun; two brothers: Yon Srun and Jimmy Srun, both of Goshen; and her companion: Brian Kelly, Elkhart.
inkfreenews.com
Darlene K. Colburn
Darlene K. Colburn, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Mishawaka on Nov. 13, 1954. She married David P. Colburn on June 27, 1975, in Granger. Darlene is survived by her husband: David; and their daughter: Jennifer (Joe Jr.) Railing, Plymouth; and two grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton. She married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. The loving memory of Rosaline “Rosie” Ulrey will be forever cherished by her...
inkfreenews.com
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was a resident of Miller’s Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Argos. On March 5, 1950, in the Methodist parsonage in Argos, she married Eugene L. O’Hara, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Alberta ‘Bertie’ Smith — PENDING
Alberta “Bertie” Smith, 90, Rochester, died at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
inkfreenews.com
Farrel L. Biller
Farrel L. Biller, 86, Nappanee, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Nappanee. On March 28, 1959, he married Sue Pippenger in Jeffersonville. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2020. Surviving is his son: Jeff (Doris)...
inkfreenews.com
County Extension Homemakers Have Achievement Night
ATWOOD — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers held their annual Achievement Night on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Atwood Community Building. The evening was filled with presentations of club awards and special recognitions for the 2021-22 program year. The theme for the evening was “All Dressed Up and Someplace To Go,” with the event hosted by the Atwood Home Study Extension Homemakers Club.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 9:16 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 1:53 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, 76, Pierceton, died at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie (Slone) Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens on Sept. 12, 1987, in Wooster. He preceded her on March 14, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara A. Steigely — PENDING
Barbara A. Steigely, 80, Kewanna, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at home in Kewanna. Arrangements are pending at Rans Funeral Homes.
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy and Warren Leback
The ashes of Dorothy Jewel (Stiver) Leback and Warren G. (Pat) Leback will be interred at New Paris Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Jewel was born in New Paris. She died Jan. 16, 2014; Warren died on Nov. 21, 2019.
inkfreenews.com
Public Invited To Euchre Night Saturday At America Legion
WARSAW – American Legion Post 49 is reviving its tradition of Saturday night euchre. Euchre Night With Our Veterans starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The Post is located at 301 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
HomeBrewFest, Latino Block Party Creates A Downtown Doubleheader
WARSAW – Organizers of two outdoor events recently realized they have overlapping plans for the same night in downtown Warsaw and are now coordinating what looks like a big double header of fun on Saturday, Sept. 24. Unaware of the other group’s plan, numerous organizations helped prepare for La...
inkfreenews.com
September Is Library Card Sign-Up Month At MPL
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and Milford Public Library is highlighting one of the awesome perks of having a library card and being a member of Evergreen. If you are unfamiliar, Evergreen is an Indiana consortium of over 100 public, school, and institutional libraries...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Students Travel The States In Homecoming Parade
WARSAW — Locals got to feel like tourists visiting all 50 U.S. states through Warsaw Community High School’s annual homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 23. The high school’s sports teams and clubs brought out their creative side through decorated floats. Many in the community gathered in downtown Warsaw to watch the parade while kids enjoyed candy thrown by the parade’s participants.
inkfreenews.com
‘Heart of the Community’ Auction, Dinner Oct. 1 At NWCC
NORTH WEBSTER — The Heart of the Community Auction and Dinner will be from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the North Webster Community Center. Its the 20th anniversary celebration of the annual fundraising auction. According to Emily Worrell, executive director of NWCC, this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the center. NWCC has not had its annual auction and dinner since 2019, so she said, “We are excited to be back together.”
Comments / 0