ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 135

Jay Karb
2d ago

Keep electing Dems in NY and keep hemorrhaging residents to Red States. Fewer taxpayers mean higher and higher taxes.

Reply(33)
13
Carolee Lewis
2d ago

No thanks Pataki! When your are running for Public Office you suppose to be "FOR THE PEOPLE" not for a Few PEOPLE! The last Republican Mayor of New York as soon as he was sworn in the Next day All the Black men inn N.Y. was Stop and Frisk! My brother a hard working Auto Mechanic was on of those men! Stop and Frisk the damn Bums and Criminals not working PEOPLE! I read the Bible I Forgive but I don't Forget!

Reply(14)
10
Laurie Hennessey
3d ago

may pataki remain the last republican governor - at least until the stink of IMPOTUSx2 has had time to dissipate

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Democratic Party chairman re-elected to post

It's been a year of managing political storms for Jay Jacobs, the New York Democratic Committee chairman. Jacobs was the one to tell then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021 that it was time to resign. He helped to usher in Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, with support from the party's leadership and allies.
POLITICS
Reason.com

Yeshiva University Loses On The Shadow Docket, Wins On The Penumbra Docket

Each new entry on the Supreme Court's emergency docket brings twists and turns. The latest lesson comes in Yeshiva University v. YU Pride Alliance. On June 24, the New York Supreme Court (the trial court) entered a permanent injunction, requiring YU to recognize the LGBT club. On August 23, the New York Appellate Division (the intermediate court) denied a motion to stay the trial court's permanent injunction. On August 25, the New York Appellate Division denied an emergency motion for leave to appeal the denial of the stay. That same day, the New York Court of Appeals (the state court of last resort) denied an emergency motion for leave to appeal the denial of the stay. Four days later, on August 29, YU filed an emergency application for a stay with the Supreme Court. This move, as I noted earlier this month, should have come as no surprise. YU's counsel, the Becket Fund, pursued every possible path in the lower court before going upstairs–or did they? (Disclosure: I've collaborated with Becket on several matters over the years.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Inwood, NY
State
Washington State
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'

The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Pataki
Person
Lee Zeldin
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote

Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Patted Giuliani on Back Wants $2M for Wrongful Arrest

The man arrested after lightly touching Rudy Giuliani on the back in a Staten Island supermarket wants it known that he never assaulted the former mayor of New York—and, besides that, he wants $2 million. On Thursday, Daniel Gill filed a notice of claim against the city over the June incident, which saw him tap Giuliani and call him a “scumbag” in a ShopRite. Gill spent 24 hours behind bars over the confrontation, and briefly faced a felony assault charge, which was later reduced to third-degree assault. “I did not commit any crime. I expressed my opinion,” Gill told the New York Daily News on Thursday. “I think 90 percent of the people who saw Rudy Giuliani would have the desire to call Rudy Giuliani a ‘scumbag.’ I did not commit any crime... I have no regrets.” Gill alleges in his Thursday notice that the subsequent publicity made him “a target of falsehoods, defamations and threats,” and claims he was both falsely arrested and wrongfully imprisoned.Read it at New York Daily News
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ny Governor#Republicans#Republican Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#The State Of New York#Democrats#Independents
longisland.com

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Chalkbeat

Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff

When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds.     His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KISS 104.1

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Pressure Mounting on Mayor Spano to Run for a Fourth Term

For six months, the people of Yonkers have pondered who should serve as their next Mayor. For most of those six months, the largest speculation has fallen on the person currently holding the job; Mayor Mike Spano, and whether he should be allowed to run for a fourth term. That...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy