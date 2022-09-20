ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

KVIA

Pedestrian killed in morning crash near downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Owner of Las Cruces Italian restaurant allegedly shot by husband

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

One person dead in Montana Vista incident, EPCSO investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montana Vista residents woke up to heavy law enforcement presence in their neighborhood. On September 20, 2022, at 05:48 am deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officereceived a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person who had possibly been shot. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed they […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead

PICACHO HILLS, New Mexico - Robert Yacone is accused of shooting and murdering his wife, Kimberly Yacone. The shooting happened at their home in Picacho Hills Sunday. During the son's call to 911, you hear the stepson saying she is losing lots of blood and is dead. You hear him say she is bleeding from The post 911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
LAS CRUCES, NM

