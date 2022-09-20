Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in morning crash near downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez. Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena. The preliminary […]
cbs4local.com
NMSP investigating deaths of 2 people in Las Cruces as possible 'murder-suicide'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police identified two individuals who were found dead at a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. The bodies of Emilia Rueda, 20, and Carlos Esparza, 19, were found at 1491 Alamo St, police confirmed. "At this point, it appears likely that this...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces woman shot and killed told deputies in lapel video her husband was 'mental'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Shooter wore clown mask in El Paso attempted robbery
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on North Loop, Tuesday Sep 20, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m. Mission Valley officers responded to the shooting call and located the gunshot wound victim sitting in a vehicle, who was transported to a local […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States. On Tuesday, the Chihuahua state police located a man flagged by Interpol as an international fugitive from justice. Carlos T.S. is wanted on a sexual assault warrant in El Paso and allegedly fled to Mexico […]
One man hospitalized after North Loop shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. A man in his 30s was transported to a local hospital following the incident, but his condition has not yet been released. The Crimes Against Persons Unit was called out […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
everythinglubbock.com
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone...
cbs4local.com
Owner of Las Cruces Italian restaurant allegedly shot by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
One person dead in Montana Vista incident, EPCSO investigating
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montana Vista residents woke up to heavy law enforcement presence in their neighborhood. On September 20, 2022, at 05:48 am deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Officereceived a 9-1-1 call in reference to a person who had possibly been shot. An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl
EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested in Juarez Wednesday for possession of about 12,000 fentanyl pills, two firearms, and methamphetamine. They intended to smuggle and sell the items in the U.S., that's according the Juarez Municipal Government. Officials say a 2008 Toyota Tundra truck with New Mexico license plates was pulled over in Batalla de Chamizal and The post 3 People arrested for trying to cross Fentanyl appeared first on KVIA.
911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead
PICACHO HILLS, New Mexico - Robert Yacone is accused of shooting and murdering his wife, Kimberly Yacone. The shooting happened at their home in Picacho Hills Sunday. During the son's call to 911, you hear the stepson saying she is losing lots of blood and is dead. You hear him say she is bleeding from The post 911 call shows the shock a stepson felt when he found his step-mom shot dead appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
911 Call: Stepson tells dispatcher Kimberly Yacone was shot in head by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — **Editors note: The 911 audio and details in this story contain language and descriptions that may be disturbing to some. The 911 call made by Kimberly Yacone's stepson after she was reportedly shot and killed by her husband Robert Yacone was released on Wednesday.
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
Comments / 0