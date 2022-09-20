ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – A man suspected in a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.

MSP officials say they were called to assist Hamtramck police around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday as they were searching for an armed carjacking suspect who was on foot in the area of I-375 and Gratiot Avenue, near Ford Field.

Hamtramck officers had been told that the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot, possibly armed with a pistol. The suspect was described as a younger, Black male, with no facial hair and dressed in all black.

Bystanders told authorities they believed the suspect may have been hiding under the I-375/Gratiot overpass.

When troopers went to check it out, they saw what appeared to be a person hiding under a blanket beneath the overpass.

After troopers gave loud verbal commands for the suspect to show his hands, a person matching the description of the suspect emerged from under the blanket and was handcuffed and arrested without incident by Hamtramck officers.

The suspect was taken away by Hamtramck police, who are investigating the case.

Authorities have not said where the initial carjacking took place or whether anyone was injured. The suspect’s name has not been released, pending charges.

