The Detroit Free Press

Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
The Blade

High school football roundup: McCaffery helps Ot­tawa Hills roll over Madi­son

Sam McCaffery carried four times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and Rocco Pillarelli churned out 116 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries as host Ottawa Hills (5-1) defeated Adrian Madison 35-7 in a nonconference football game on Friday night. McCaffery scored on runs of 1, 60, and 54 yards, while Pillarelli plunged in from 4 yards out on both of his scores. Caleb Deleon scored the lone Madison (1-4) touchdown on a 2-yard run. NAPOLEON 47, MAUMEE 7
