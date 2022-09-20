Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 5
West Bloomfield continues to climb among a lot of shuffling in the Metro Detroit football rankings. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
High school football roundup: McCaffery helps Ottawa Hills roll over Madison
Sam McCaffery carried four times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and Rocco Pillarelli churned out 116 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries as host Ottawa Hills (5-1) defeated Adrian Madison 35-7 in a nonconference football game on Friday night. McCaffery scored on runs of 1, 60, and 54 yards, while Pillarelli plunged in from 4 yards out on both of his scores. Caleb Deleon scored the lone Madison (1-4) touchdown on a 2-yard run. NAPOLEON 47, MAUMEE 7
KETK / FOX51 News
Private School Round-up: Grace climbs to 5-0 this season after 40-21 home win over Spring Hill
TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Grace Community Cougars are still undefeated in Tim Russell’s first season as head man after a Friday night win over Spring Hill. The final score was: 40-21. Next week, Grace will be off, but will follow Grapevine Faith Christian the following Friday. Spring Hill will also be off next week, but […]
