Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in...
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center.
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.
ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle. Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the...
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle.
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – She told police she remembered people yelling that she was dragging a scooter behind her car. She remembered police arriving at the scene. But 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, court documents said, initially told police she had no recollection of what caused damage to her car, a claim refuted by a passenger she’d decided to take home because he was too intoxicated to drive himself.
Westfield PD: Burglar threw rock through Great Clips door
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who shattered a Great Clips door with a rock and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. According to police, the burglary occurred around 10 p.m. on Sept....
Officer Seara Burton’s Procession to Go Through Downtown Indy, Expect Delays
INDIANAPOLIS–The funeral procession for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will go from Richmond west on U.S. 40 all the way to downtown Indianapolis, then to Crown Hill Cemetery. Her funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Richmond High School. Following the funeral will be the procession to her burial...
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.
Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson...
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County...
Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business
Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://cbs4indy.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Varonique Lowe has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court...
