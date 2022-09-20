ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
GAS CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – She told police she remembered people yelling that she was dragging a scooter behind her car. She remembered police arriving at the scene. But 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, court documents said, initially told police she had no recollection of what caused damage to her car, a claim refuted by a passenger she’d decided to take home because he was too intoxicated to drive himself.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Westfield PD: Burglar threw rock through Great Clips door

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who shattered a Great Clips door with a rock and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. According to police, the burglary occurred around 10 p.m. on Sept....
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business

Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://cbs4indy.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court...
LEBANON, IN

