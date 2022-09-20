Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week for Sept. 12-18 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week (any team, any sport), email davidball33@gmail.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveor.

—

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ashland girls soccer

The Grizzlies (3-0) erupted for their most goals of the season Wednesday, finding the net six times in a shutout win over Mazama.

Barlow girls soccer

The Bruins (2-1-1) earned wins over a couple of league contenders — 1-0 over Forest Grove on Monday and 6-0 over Redmond on Wednesday.

Bend volleyball

The Lava Bears (8-0) notched back-to-back sweeps over crosstown rivals Mountain View and Redmond, out-pointing the two foes by a combined 150-87.

Canby football

The Cougars (3-0) moved up a division and blew out 6A Beaverton 37-7 on Thursday, with Cohen Hall scoring three touchdowns.

Crater volleyball

The Comets (7-2) zipped to the top of the Midwestern League standings with four league sweeps, highlighted by a 25-12, 25-15, 25-22 win over fellow contender Thurston on Saturday.

Dallas football

The Dragons (2-1) rolled to a 41-12 road win over No. 9 Lebanon.

Estacada football

The Rangers (2-1) notched a 32-28 win over La Grande, with Waylon Riedel running for two touchdowns.

Henley boys soccer

The Hornets (6-0) took down a couple of higher-level schools with shutout road wins over Crater and Caldera.

Henley football

The Hornets (3-0) moved up a classification and knocked off Ashland 48-19 on Friday, with Logan Whitlock rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Hillsboro football

The Spartans (2-1) have a winning record through three games for the first time since 2015. They went on the road and beat St. Helens 68-29 — their most points in a game since 2009.

Jefferson football

In a battle of North Portland rivals, the Democrats (1-2) came away with a 9-2 victory at Roosevelt.

La Salle Prep boys soccer

The Falcons (4-0-1) moved up a division and blanked West Linn 1-0 on Thursday night.

Lakeridge boys soccer

The Pacers (3-0-1) recorded a 3-1 win at Crescent Valley on Tuesday, followed by an 8-0 shutout over Mountainside on Thursday.

Lincoln boys soccer

The Cardinals (5-0) earned a 4-1 win at Tigard, followed by a 2-0 home win over 5A power Woodburn.

Madras football

The White Buffaloes (3-0) won 14-6 at Caldera, making them one of only three 3-0 teams in Class 4A. (Henley and Mazama are the others.)

Marist Catholic girls soccer

The Spartans (5-1) had their biggest night of the season with eight goals in a shutout win at Stayton on Thursday.

McKay boys soccer

The Royal Scots (4-0) had their biggest output of the season, putting up eight goals in a shutout win at 6A Sprague on Thursday.

McNary volleyball

The Celtics (9-0) opened the week with a five-set comeback win at West Salem, followed by three wins Saturday to claim the Sprague tournament title.

Mountainside football

The Mavericks (3-0) earned a 24-7 win at No. 10 Lake Oswego. Kellen Hicks returned an interception for a touchdown to spark the win.

Nelson volleyball

The Hawks (9-1) started the week with a sweep of Reynolds, followed by a four-set win over perennial MHC power Central Catholic to end the week atop the league standings.

North Salem football

The Vikings (3-0) beat Roseburg 26-0 for their second consecutive shutout. They’ve outscored their three opponents 107-3.

Sherwood football

The Bowmen (2-1) notched a 47-35 win over Lakeridge on Friday, with running back Nick Gribble gaining 143 yards with four trips to the end zone.

South Salem girls soccer

The Saxons (4-1) handed Tigard its first loss of the season with a 2-1 home win Tuesday.

Southridge football

The Skyhawks (3-0) earned a 35-28 win over Hood River Valley, with Jack Klee passing for five touchdowns, including the winning score to Alisjah Tucker in the final minute.

Springfield football

The Millers had six takeaways in their 33-15 victory against No. 8 Crater.

Summit football

The Storm (2-1) recorded a 28-12 win over 6A Westview, with Sam Stephens rushing for two touchdowns.

Sunset football

The Apollos (2-1) got a touchdown and a two-point conversion with five seconds left to stun Liberty, 36-35.

Tigard football

The Tigers (3-0) earned a 48-20 win over Glencoe, with Konner Grant rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Tigard has outscored its three opponents 141-20.

Tualatin football

The Timberwolves (3-0) notched a 44-7 win at 5A power Wilsonville on Friday as Jack Wagner threw four touchdown passes.

Wells volleyball

The Guardians (5-0) picked up league sweeps over Grant, Franklin and Lincoln and have not surrendered a set this season.

West Linn football

The Lions (2-1) earned a 31-20 win over Jesuit in a battle of 6A title contenders Thursday. Sam Leavitt ran for a 17-yard touchdown and passed to Mark Hamper for another score.

Willamette football

The Wolverines (2-1) had five takeaways and scored a touchdown on defense in a 58-0 rout of visiting South Eugene.

Wilsonville volleyball

The Wildcats (9-0) earned a four-set win Thursday at La Salle Prep in a battle for early supremacy in the Northwest Oregon Conference.