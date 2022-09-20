Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far
Of all the products Google announced at its 2022 I/O conference, including the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch, one stood out as a little odd: a new, Pixel-branded tablet. While the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup and Google's first smartwatch will be will make their debut at the Made by Google event on October 6, we don't expect to see the iPad competitor until 2023.
The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 has a lot of surprises for a boring upgrade
Google doesn't like to make a big show of it, but it's an open secret that it's been working with Samsung to produce its custom Tensor SoC for its Pixel 6 lineup of phones. This year, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to sport a Tensor G2 — there's already been plenty said about what to expect with that chip, but it looks like some new intel is going to lock things in for us. But that's not all we're learning about here.
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size
Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
The Pixel Watch may let you use Google Photos as your Wear OS watch face
Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.
You can already order Google’s upcoming Chromecast HD in some parts of the world
As the launch of Google's budget-oriented Chromecast HD nears, rumors surrounding it have also picked up steam in recent weeks. Leaks have already detailed its modest specs—an Amlogic's S805X2 CPU with AV1 decoding and 1.5GB RAM—and a €40 price tag in Europe. Adding insult to injury, certain retailers have already listed the "Chromecast with Google TV HD" for sale in Germany and the rest of Europe.
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch: What to expect at Google's October event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
The top 5 things I love and 4 things I hate about Google Pixel 6a
When it comes to Google's camera magic and a bunch of exclusive software features, nothing can beat a Google Pixel phone. That's the reason you have (or are planning to get) a Google Pixel 6a. Google has sort of cracked the winning formula for the best budget phone, and the 2022 baby Pixel is truly a champ. But there is still a lot that remains unsaid about the Pixel 6a, both good and bad.
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Galaxy Buds Pro: Should you upgrade?
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the sequel to one of our favorite pairs of earbuds, the first-generation Galaxy Buds Pro. Like the new folding phones and wearables unveiled at the same Unpacked event, the Buds 2 Pro are more of a refinement than a reinvention of the previous model—to the point you might have some trouble telling the two apart. Interested in the new buds, but want more info? Read on.
Don't count on the Galaxy S23 changing Samsung's mind about fast charging
We're a few months out from the expected launch of the Galaxy S23, but that doesn't mean it isn't too early for the rumor mill to start churning. Although it sounds like Samsung is making some big changes to the S23's camera, including an upgrade to a 200MP sensor, the rest of the phone might look a lot like this year's hardware. While that's not necessarily a bad thing — we're pretty fond of the current Galaxy S-series design — it looks like that means we'll also be stuck with some legacy hardware, particularly when it comes to charging.
Your next Samsung phone might support seamless Android system updates
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices launching with Android 13 could finally be forced to support seamless system updates. This means that you will no longer have to wait for minutes as your phone installs the latest system update — instead, your handset will install the system update in the background and only require you to restart your device to apply it, much like Google has done things with the first Pixel onwards to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
OnePlus teases its next smartwatch, but you won’t be able to get it
OnePlus' Nord sub-brand is known for its budget and mid-range smartphones. The company further expanded the scope of the brand to include earbuds with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds in July this year. There were rumors and leaks surrounding a Nord-branded smartwatch from the BBK-owned company. Six months after the first rumors popped up on the internet, OnePlus has officially teased the smartwatch's launch.
Samsung one-ups Amazon's best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal with extra storage and a free S Pen case
Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, are its most accessible to date, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the manufacturer pull out all the stops when it comes to convincing shoppers to give them a try. That's meant some incredible discounts and bundle deals so far, starting right from the get-go with tempting pre-order deals. We just saw Amazon knock $200 off the price of the Fold 4, and now Samsung's following suit with not just the same price cut, but some extra bonuses on top.
Pixel 7 pre-orders will open October 6
We've known for some time that Google is set to fully unveil its latest batch of products at an event happening in just a few weeks. As early as August, we heard that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would begin right after the event, and now, a Google ad has confirmed our suspicions: you'll be able to place your orders for Google's latest phones starting on October 6.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro could be getting custom EQ settings soon
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds right now, but they're not without their faults. Among them: the buds launched without user-customizable EQ settings. To date, nearly two months later, you still can't change the way they sound using the Pixel Buds app, beyond a setting that's meant to boost bass at low volumes. According to a teardown by 9to5Google, though, that could be changing soon.
Samsung could ready a new charging hub for the Galaxy S23 and all your other gadgets
Some of the best Android phones you can buy today are premium Samsung devices with support for wireless charging. For some, there is no going back once you have experienced the convenience of dropping your phone on a pad and returning to find it recharged. In some markets, older flagship Samsung phones shipped with a wireless charging pad bundled with the phone, but now the company sells the pads as optional accessories. That means Samsung competes with the likes of Anker and Spigen's docks and hubs in the wireless charger space. Now, we are learning of a new Samsung wireless charging hub that could sway customers in its favor.
Logitech's gaming handheld is an overpriced entry in a crowded market
Logitech is the latest gaming competitor in the handheld and streaming markets. To contend with the likes of the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Luna (as well as your phone), it has entered the Logitech G Cloud as its first offering. You can read our announcement post on the...
ChromeOS is going modular and user-repairable with a new laptop from Framework
Much like Dutch firm Fairphone, Framework has gotten a fair bit of attention as a polished shop putting out decent a Windows laptop that is highly modular, easily repairable, and, if you're handy enough, a terrific value for DIY wonks. Now, the company is partnering with Google to bring its Framework Laptop to ChromeOS.
