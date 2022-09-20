ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ventura County Reporter

Unhoused residents share their experiences in Stories from the Street

The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs

CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

South Coast university gets $60 million for ocean research

It’s one of the largest gifts to a university in the Tri-Counties in recent years. The owners of a Bay Area based software company have given UC Santa Barbara $60 million to support ocean research projects. The money is from Marc and Lynn Benioff. He’s the founder of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity
Coastal View

Garcia fundraiser draws large crowd and support

Carpinterians gathered at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center for local artist Lety Garcia on Sunday, raising money for Garcia. Garcia was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in late July; a GoFundMe launched by her daughter surpassed its $10,000 goal, bringing in $18,050 to the family as of publication.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

County grapples with concerns over unpermitted food vendors

A Facebook post by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division asking people to report food vendors operating without a health permit clearly touched a nerve for many people, because it quickly resulted in more than 500 comments expressing a variety of views. While some people agreed with county officials that...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Charities
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Sea Lion buried on beach, per State Parks protocol

A State Parks representative buried a sea lion at Tar Pits Beach in Carpinteria, following State Parks protocol, on Friday around 9 a.m. “Domoic acid or ‘Red Tide’ blooms in the ocean can cause significant harm or even be fatal to certain marine mammals; female sea lions are particularly susceptible to its affects,” California State Parks Channel Coast District representative Dena Bellman told CVN.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Downtown Carpinteria’s Crossroads: The Future of Linden Avenue

Carpinteria’s small-town identity may be going through some big changes soon, with three big-thinking developments slated to reshape the look and feel of the main strip on Linden Avenue. In a community typically resistant to change ​— ​full of residents not shy about voicing their displeasure with new developments ​— ​Carpinteria’s city leadership...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy