16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops
The fall cruise ship season has begun in Santa Barbara. A meeting about cruise ship visits is also scheduled. The post 16 cruise ships set for the fall schedule in Santa Barbara while the city meets to discuss the economics of the stops appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Unhoused residents share their experiences in Stories from the Street
The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs
CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
kclu.org
South Coast university gets $60 million for ocean research
It’s one of the largest gifts to a university in the Tri-Counties in recent years. The owners of a Bay Area based software company have given UC Santa Barbara $60 million to support ocean research projects. The money is from Marc and Lynn Benioff. He’s the founder of the...
Vandenberg to launch Delta IV Heavy rocket for the last time. Here’s when and how to watch
The historic launch is scheduled for this weekend.
Coastal View
Garcia fundraiser draws large crowd and support
Carpinterians gathered at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center for local artist Lety Garcia on Sunday, raising money for Garcia. Garcia was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in late July; a GoFundMe launched by her daughter surpassed its $10,000 goal, bringing in $18,050 to the family as of publication.
Santa Maria warns about phone scam that targets city water
A scam focused on contaminated water is circulating among Santa Maria residents but has no basis in reality, the city said Thursday.
Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit
Federal District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez approved a $230 million settlement in the class action lawsuit filed against Plains All American Pipeline for damages caused in the 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill. The post Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
County grapples with concerns over unpermitted food vendors
A Facebook post by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division asking people to report food vendors operating without a health permit clearly touched a nerve for many people, because it quickly resulted in more than 500 comments expressing a variety of views. While some people agreed with county officials that...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Coastal View
Sea Lion buried on beach, per State Parks protocol
A State Parks representative buried a sea lion at Tar Pits Beach in Carpinteria, following State Parks protocol, on Friday around 9 a.m. “Domoic acid or ‘Red Tide’ blooms in the ocean can cause significant harm or even be fatal to certain marine mammals; female sea lions are particularly susceptible to its affects,” California State Parks Channel Coast District representative Dena Bellman told CVN.
kclu.org
Environmental group reaches settlement with Central Coast city over pollution from sewage plant
An environmental group and a Central Coast city have reached a settlement over toxic chemical discharges from the community’s wastewater system into some of the region’s waterways. The Environmental Defense Center claims that for more than two decades, Lompoc’s wastewater treatment facility has been dumping contaminated water into...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Sees Big Jump in Applications for Concealed Weapons Permits
Since the Supreme Court opened up the rights of U.S. citizens to obtain concealed weapons permits on June 22, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received 125 new applications. Of those, three have been denied and the rest are still awaiting final determination. In June, the Supreme Court...
Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out
Santa Barbara will not be having parades on State Street for the current period while issues over the promenade are worked out. There area safety and crowd control issues. The post Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Carpinteria’s Crossroads: The Future of Linden Avenue
Carpinteria’s small-town identity may be going through some big changes soon, with three big-thinking developments slated to reshape the look and feel of the main strip on Linden Avenue. In a community typically resistant to change — full of residents not shy about voicing their displeasure with new developments — Carpinteria’s city leadership...
kclu.org
Ventura County Supervisor doing double duty in wake of death of fellow board member
A Ventura County supervisor will do double duty in the wake of the death of one of his colleagues. Supervisor Matt LaVere represents the county’s Ventura-based First District. But, supervisors decided this week in the wake of the death of Fifth District Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, he’ll also temporarily represent...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
