Waterville, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
wabi.tv

UCP of Maine will be celebrating its 20th anniversary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is returning to Bangor next month as a live event. The annual fundraiser for UCP of Maine is celebrating its 20th anniversary. This is also the first in person celebration in two years. In honor of both milestones, UCP of Maine has...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

An Old Town tradition is back this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town tradition is back for the first time in three years. Riverfest kicks off Friday night and lasts through the weekend!. There will be live music, fireworks, a 5K race, parade, car show, craft fair, and tons of high school sports events. Friday nights...
OLD TOWN, ME
Maine State
Waterville, ME
wabi.tv

Bike safety rodeo this weekend

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo of a different kind is taking place in Rockland this Sunday. The Rockland Elks Lodge is hosting a bike safety rodeo. There will be a road course with safety checks. Free helmets will be available and there are free bicycle giveaways as well. It...
ROCKLAND, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Waterville historic district – Part 4

This article continues the description of Waterville’s Main Street Historic District, going northward on the west side of Main Street between Silver and Temple streets, and adds most of the buildings in the 2016 expansion of the district. Your writer hopes she has already inspired people to park their...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Holden Police hosting charity yard sale Saturday

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is hosting a charity yard sale on Saturday, September 24th. It runs from 9 a.n. until noon right at the Holden police station. Holden’s police chief, Chris Greeley, says most of the items up for sale are brand new including clothes, sneakers...
HOLDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Thomas Hill House reopens for events

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Thomas A. Hill House on Union Street looked back and looked ahead at tonight’s “Night at the Museum” promotion. “If Portraits Could Talk” served as a mystery puzzle hunt with prizes up for grabs. The house, built in 1836, features several...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

All nine flags are up at the Bucksport Veterans Memorial

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - You may notice something is back where it belongs in Bucksport. All nine flags are flying once again at the Veterans’ Memorial. The flag that represents the U-S Coast Guard was unable to fly after a flagpole malfunction. They say thanks to Nor’East Flag for...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: National Recovery Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Davis Prescott PHD, Northern Light Acadia Hospital joined us on Wednesday. He talks about drug and alcohol addiction and the need to bring addiction and recovery out into the open, to work to remove stigma, and to help people begin a journey of change that improves their overall level of health and wellness.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine community celebrates Miss Teen USA candidate

BANGOR — Members of the Maine community gathered at Season’s Grille and Lounge to celebrate Madisson Higgins. Higgins will be representing Maine in this year’s Miss Teen USA competition. Partnering with Bangor firefighters, the event also helped raise awareness for the muscular dystrophy association’s ‘Fill the Boot...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Common Ground Country Fair is back after the Pandemic

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Over 60,000 people are expected to be at the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity this year. They are kicking off their 46th annual event Friday and it is all about celebrating rural living. “It was originally started in 1977 as a way to come together....
UNITY, ME

