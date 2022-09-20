Head shots 6: It’s time to revisit HS football players — here’s 32 more gridders through the years

Read full article on original website
For the second straight week, Monsignor Farrell proved it could play with a quality opponent.
Perhaps, it was New Dorp running back Anthony Luna’s “flu game”. The senior, who also starts at linebacker, struggled to make it through the week of practice leading up to Friday night’s contest between the Central Cougars and visiting Port Richmond -- but he was out there when it mattered. Luna, who tested negative for Covid-19 but was dealing with flu-like symptoms, toted the rock 17 times for 129 yards and two scores in New Dorp’s 29-8 victory over the Red Raiders, who fell to 1-2 on a blustery fall eve.
The HS Sports Notebook checks in with a midweek update ahead of what should be a busy weekend on the fall sports circuit. McKee/Staten Island Tech and Curtis picked up big wins in boys’ soccer this week, while a pair of St. Joseph Hill tennis players are unbeaten as a tandem this season.
D-Fence!! And be rest assured, if there was a way to put a fence emoji in this space, we would. But for now, we’ll have to settle for the word. Week 3 of the high school football season on Staten Island has come and gone, but not before two-thirds of the players selected “Top Performers” made their case by doing a superb job on the defensive side of the ball.
"I'm just going to try to put my wife back together and I just hope this don't happen to no other kids playing ball," Norm McClain said.
Friday’s CHSFL contest between St. Anthony’s and host Monsignor Farrell is sold out, according to the Oakwood school’s athletic director Tony Garofalo. Tickets had been on sale on the web only, but the game sold out late Thursday. “Nobody will be admitted without a ticket,” said Garofalo....
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Moore Catholic’s new red turf will have a new tenant beginning this spring. The Mavericks will field a boys’ lacrosse team for the first time when the 2023 campaign kicks off, according to athletic director Mike Ponsiglione. The new AD, who has only been on the job a...
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
Gone are the days of varsity jackets, but claiming the starting quarterback job of a HS football team still carries plenty of clout and cache, especially around here. Each of Staten Island’s football-playing schools boasts a worthy starting quarterback, but we want to know who the readers feel reigns supreme among signal-callers on the HS circuit.
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
The Elizabeth School District has moved the high school’s two remaining home football games to Saturdays during the day after a brawl broke out last Friday night after a game.
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Yankees Aaron Judge goes for home run 61 against Red Sox — New York Yankees fans have quite literally been holding their breath waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his 61st home run. As Judge has been going up to bat, a quiet has fallen over Yankee Stadium. Note...
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Longtime Staten Island soccer parent, coach and league director Otto Horstmann will be inducted into the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Marina del Rey in the Bronx, the Advance has learned. It’s the golden anniversary for the group.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the verge of history. Judge sits at 60 home runs on the year –– one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61. Fans who want to watch Friday’s Yankees vs. Pirates game in person can get tickets via via StubHub, Vivid Seats or Ticketmaster. According to Seat Geek, prices range from $57 grandstand seats to $3,066 legends seats for the game vs. the Red Sox on Friday.
Neither did the Iron Horse or The Mick. Yogi, Reggie and Bernie can’t claim to have done it either. Gleyber Torres, on the other hand, can say he’s done it. When the Yankees’ current second baseman belted a pair of homers during the Yankees’ eight-run eighth inning Wednesday, he became only the fifth Yankee to hit two homers in one inning.
As October rapidly approaches, people can’t help but wonder what will happen this offseason. Especially when the free agent market will feature names like Aaron Judge. The outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract from the New York Yankees before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season.
