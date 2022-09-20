Read full article on original website
Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment
There was a large police presence in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday evening after a trio of armed individuals broke into an apartment. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called at 6 p.m. to the burglary at the Eden Park apartment complex on the 6100 block of 65th Avenue North.
Charges: Man carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 56-year-old St. Paul man faces robbery and kidnapping charges after he allegedly carjacked a woman from Arden Hills and forced her to withdraw $1,500 from her debit and credit cards.Charging documents say that the woman parked her car in a garage on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills on Sept. 13. A man - identified as Raphael Nunn - approached her with a gun and forced her back into her car and made her drive to Minneapolis.At a Wells Fargo on Franklin Avenue, he allegedly forced her to withdraw $1,000 from a debit...
Man who died after "exchange of gunfire" with police identified as Brian Bertram, 53
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who police say fatally shot himself in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening after first exchanging gunfire with an officer has been identified.Police responded to the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Officers first spoke to people inside a home through a window, then entered the house through the back door.According to police, a man in the house pointed a gun at an officer, then both sides fired. Police did not say who shot first.The officers left the home, and according to police, someone in the house "told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself." Officers re-entered the home and found a man dead of a gunshot wound to the head.He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Brian Bertram, of Minneapolis.The officer who fired at the man was briefly hospitalized for treatment. Both responding officers were wearing body cameras, and they were recording, according to police.A woman and two children were also inside the home.
Plymouth Police Seek Answers in Unsolved Bicyclist Hit-and-Run
Every day, cars zoom through the intersection of Rockford Road and Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth. But there’s one car that drove through this area on Sept. 25, 2021, that police are desperately trying to find. “Our main goal is to just get to the bottom of what happened that...
6 arrested after chases in Brooklyn Park, 2 stolen cars and handgun recovered
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police arrested six individuals early Tuesday morning following a series of stolen vehicle chases that resulted in at least one crash.Officers first responded to reports of a vehicle theft at the Willows Apartment Complex on the 6600 block of 67th Avenue North. Because there were already officers near the scene on patrol, owing to recent car thefts, police pulled over a car matching the description of the one reported stolen.The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping a handgun in the process. A second person in the car also attempted to flee...
Police arrest suspect in Oakdale after 10-hour standoff
The Oakdale Police Department said an arrest has been made in standoff incident that lasted for over 10 hours Friday. At about 12:45 p.m., police arrested 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Jansen. He was taken to the Washington County Jail for a felony threats of violence warrant. The department thanks the public...
Watch For Two Surprises In This Minnesota Police Chase
Police chases can be unpredictable. There are so many variables that come into play. From the driving skills of the suspect and the officers to the traffic conditions and the weather. All these things and more will have a dramatic impact on how the chase will play out. You will...
Teen pleads guilty to northeast Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others
A Minneapolis man has entered a guilty plea in an armed carjacking incident that happened in June. The man, 18-year-old Shamir Nathann Black, also admitted to two other carjackings that happened in Golden Valley, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. Black was originally charged on June 29 with one count...
St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car
A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
In lawsuit, woman says correctional officers broke her leg in Ramsey Co jail
Correctional guards from Ramsey County and the sheriff’s office are being sued in federal court for allegedly breaking a woman’s leg after they knocked her to the ground inside the prison. The complaint claims that she “languished in pain” for 17 hours before obtaining medical attention.
20 cars stolen in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park say about 20 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were discovered stolen this weekend. The wave of thefts comes with the rising trend of thieves hacking into vehicles’ electronic security devices. St. Paul Police reported in July that Kia thefts are up...
Victim family speaks out after Minneapolis cell phone theft ring busted
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One metro area family is speaking out, sharing their story of how thieves stole their cell phone and how quickly they attempted to drain their online financial apps, in hopes of helping others. A sweeping investigation involving state and local law enforcement in Minneapolis recently...
Woman Killed, 2 Injured In White Bear Lake Crash
A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
Police: Man jumped on freight train, attacked engineer with knife near St. Cloud
An engineer jumped from a moving locomotive in central Minnesota Tuesday after a man jumped onto the trains and attacked him with a knife. The incident unfolded on a BNSF train in Sauk Rapids, with police receiving a call at 8:18 a.m. and responding to the area of Benton Drive and 1st Avenue North.
Armed standoff in Oakdale triggers 'civil emergency'
OAKDALE, Minn. — Residents in Oakdale are being asked to avoid a neighborhood as police attempt to peacefully end an armed standoff. Oakdale police posted on Twitter, asking citizens to stay away from the area surrounding the 2600 block of Greystone Ave. N., as negotiators attempt to talk a resident into surrendering.
Minneapolis police investigate shooting near northside gas station
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting near a north Minneapolis gas station Thursday night. It happened at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and North Emerson Avenue.Police are still working to find out how many people were shot and how badly they were hurt. The shooting comes just hours after local leaders announced a new plan to crack down on crime in the city.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Driver police were chasing when officer hit, killed Leneal Frazier is charged
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man accused of leading police on a deadly chase last summer is now charged.The charges against James Jones-Drain, 19, come more than a year after a police officer in a squad vehicle struck and killed an innocent driver. According to the criminal complaint, Jones-Drain fled Minneapolis police in the overnight hours of July 6, 2021 after he was spotted driving a stolen SUV. An innocent driver, Leneal Frazier, was struck at an intersection by the pursuing police officer. The complaint says the officer was traveling at nearly 80 mph when his vehicle struck the driver's side of Frazier's...
Four Arrested in Redby Drug Bust
Four people have been arrested following a search and seizure of multiple narcotics on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, on September 20, officers conducted a search warrant on two Redby residences. The RLPD reports that the search resulted in finding approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of fentanyl, multiple ecstasy/MDMA pills, and 1 firearm. Various sales and manufacturing items were also found on the scene. The press release states that it is believed the individuals who were arrested had the intent to sell narcotics.
18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others
A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with...
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
