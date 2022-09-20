Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
Samsung's latest heavy-duty phone and tablet are finally coming to the US
Finding a rugged device is a lot harder than it once was. These days, most companies want you to buy their expensive glass-and-metal slab of a phone and slap it in a heavy-duty case rather than offering some specialized gadgets to meet the need. Thankfully, Samsung isn't one of them. The company is bringing its latest ruggedized phone and tablet to the US market, with pre-orders for one of the devices starting today.
Google's latest Pixel Watch teaser is flirting with Apple Watch levels of luxury
Two weeks out from its biggest event of the year, Google is on a marketing blitz. After an appropriately pixelated teaser for the Pixel 7 Pro revealed the official pre-order date for the phone, we're getting a new video showing off the Pixel Watch in all its glory. It's an exciting ad, showcasing what could be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches ever to arrive on the market, all while cementing its status as a high-end wearable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don't count on the Galaxy S23 changing Samsung's mind about fast charging
We're a few months out from the expected launch of the Galaxy S23, but that doesn't mean it isn't too early for the rumor mill to start churning. Although it sounds like Samsung is making some big changes to the S23's camera, including an upgrade to a 200MP sensor, the rest of the phone might look a lot like this year's hardware. While that's not necessarily a bad thing — we're pretty fond of the current Galaxy S-series design — it looks like that means we'll also be stuck with some legacy hardware, particularly when it comes to charging.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Galaxy Buds Pro: Should you upgrade?
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the sequel to one of our favorite pairs of earbuds, the first-generation Galaxy Buds Pro. Like the new folding phones and wearables unveiled at the same Unpacked event, the Buds 2 Pro are more of a refinement than a reinvention of the previous model—to the point you might have some trouble telling the two apart. Interested in the new buds, but want more info? Read on.
Asus’s latest gaming phone features a heat-dissipation ‘door’ for better cooling performance
Asus's ROG Phone lineup is known for its over-the-top specs and for providing an unmatched gaming performance in the Android world. The phones have always used Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipset to deliver such a high level of performance. In July this year, the Taiwanese company announced the ROG Phone 6 featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a staggering 18GB RAM, and a 165Hz AMOLED display. Two months later, Asus is announcing the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, its latest gaming phones featuring MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset.
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your next Samsung phone might support seamless Android system updates
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices launching with Android 13 could finally be forced to support seamless system updates. This means that you will no longer have to wait for minutes as your phone installs the latest system update — instead, your handset will install the system update in the background and only require you to restart your device to apply it, much like Google has done things with the first Pixel onwards to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Privacy fans using Firefox Relay may soon be able to farm phone numbers
Firefox Relay began as a way for people to set up modest email farms to field and forward signups, logins, and spam to or away from their primary accounts. It's grown to be a bit more than that with some improvements in March including a beefier attachment limit. Now, as it prepares take its Relay Premium program up a notch, there's word of new features that'll be coming along for the ride.
Google's Pixel 7 cases could actually be worth buying this year
It's been such a big day for Pixel 7 news, you'd think the actual event was going on right now. Don't bother checking your calendar — it's still September. Although we might have two weeks to go until Google takes the stage, we've heard a new pre-order date and fresh rumors on an official release date. If you're still wondering whether or not you'll pick up the phone, our first official glimpses at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup might be enough to sway you one way or the other.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs tease the return of some of the best features missing from the OnePlus 10T
We're only a week away from the OnePlus 10T finally hitting store shelves, but if you're more excited for the company's next release, it's shaping up to be an exciting one. Although the OnePlus 11 Pro isn't right around the corner — we'd expect it to be one of 2023's earliest phones — the rumor mill is already churning away. Today, we're getting an early look at exactly what this device will be powered by, and so far, it sounds deserving of its suffix.
Samsung one-ups Amazon's best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal with extra storage and a free S Pen case
Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, are its most accessible to date, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the manufacturer pull out all the stops when it comes to convincing shoppers to give them a try. That's meant some incredible discounts and bundle deals so far, starting right from the get-go with tempting pre-order deals. We just saw Amazon knock $200 off the price of the Fold 4, and now Samsung's following suit with not just the same price cut, but some extra bonuses on top.
Samsung bosses apparently want the Galaxy S23 to use the Exynos 2300 chip
Samsung has usually launched its flagship Galaxy S phone in two flavors: one with a Snapdragon chip for the US and select other markets and another with its in-house Exynos SoC for European and Asian regions. The Exynos variant has almost always performed worse than the Snapdragon model in performance and efficiency. Following the negative feedback, the Korean giant changed its strategy this year by expanding the availability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 to more markets. Rumors indicated the company could follow a similar strategy for the Galaxy S23 next year and ditch its Exynos chip altogether, but that seemingly might not be the case.
Weekend poll: Would you buy a small Android flagship phone?
Although we have a pretty good idea of what to expect at Google's upcoming Pixel 7 launch event, the future isn't quite as clear. Sure, the Pixel Fold will likely arrive sometime next year, alongside the usual round of iterative updates, but what about something a little more exciting? Earlier this week, we learned Google might be working on a smaller flagship Pixel, something with all the power you'd expect from a premium device but in a form factor that fits in your hand.
Telegram 9.0 brings 'endless' emoji to Premium subscribers, leaves some for free users
Telegram is one of the best-known secure messaging apps out there. Despite offering its services for free to all users since its inception in 2013, the company announced a major shift in its functioning by launching a paid tier a few months ago, known as Telegram Premium. This week, the app developer announced the rollout of version 9.0 of Telegram, which includes some new features primarily targeting Premium subscribers.
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
Android Studio Dolphin brings much-needed aid to Wear OS dev workflow
Android Studio is back with a new stable update, the fourth major one since the 2021 revamp that turned the progression of version numbers into a series of animals in alphabetical order. As such, we're looking at 'D' for 'Dolphin,' and a whole bunch of improvements to the workflows for Wear OS development and Jetpack Compose.
OnePlus teases its next smartwatch, but you won’t be able to get it
OnePlus' Nord sub-brand is known for its budget and mid-range smartphones. The company further expanded the scope of the brand to include earbuds with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds in July this year. There were rumors and leaks surrounding a Nord-branded smartwatch from the BBK-owned company. Six months after the first rumors popped up on the internet, OnePlus has officially teased the smartwatch's launch.
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch: What to expect at Google's October event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0