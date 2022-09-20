ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkVwB_0i3QXYS400

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community.

Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network

An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with an adult male who had previously been charged with a domestic crime against the female.

Deputies searched the area around the home for several hours with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and helicopter, according to a news release.

The female was eventually located unharmed at a nearby church and was interviewed by GCSO Investigators.

The male suspect, Michael Pope, 50, was located a short time later at a residence in the Ruby’s Road area and arrested for violation of bond conditions. He is in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting appearance before the county justice court.

George County High School was alerted to the search near the building but was not under a lock-down or any threat, according to a Facebook post by Principal Sid Taylor .

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or other potential crimes may submit a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Gulfport man charged with hate crime for burning cross

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi man is being charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations for allegedly burning a cross in his front yard while using derogatory remarks toward his Black neighbors in Gulfport. According to court documents, Axel C. Cox, 23, is accused of threatening, interfering or intimidating a Black family […]
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

D’Iberville police looking for murder suspects of Mobile native

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — The D’Iberville Police Department is working together with the Mobile Police Department and Prichard City Police Department to locate two murder suspects for killing a Mobile native at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles believes two men were involved in the killing of Nicholaus Craig, 36. Craig, originally from […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Lucedale, MS
Lucedale, MS
Crime & Safety
City
West, MS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
County
George County, MS
George County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

State Attorney’s Office clears Escambia Co. deputies after man dies in custody, lead deputy fired

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the in-custody death of Francisco Lugo, saying they found no evidence that Escambia County deputies were criminally negligent. On May 20, deputies received a call about a suspicious person, who ended up being Lugo. When deputies arrived, they found Lugo walking […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pope
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, bullets hit apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night in a shooting that also left bullet holes in two apartments, according to Mobile Police. Police said both apartments were occupied. Mobile Police said they responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments at about 10:24 Thursday night in reference […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Smuggling#Department K 9#Gcso Investigators
WKRG News 5

Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad arrested a former fugitive of the week in the Prichard area Thursday “based on a tip received from the WKRG feature,” according to a release from SAWS. Jarvis Wagner, 31, was found hiding in a house in the Prichard area Thursday, Sept. […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy