Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community.

An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with an adult male who had previously been charged with a domestic crime against the female.

Deputies searched the area around the home for several hours with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and helicopter, according to a news release.

The female was eventually located unharmed at a nearby church and was interviewed by GCSO Investigators.

The male suspect, Michael Pope, 50, was located a short time later at a residence in the Ruby’s Road area and arrested for violation of bond conditions. He is in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting appearance before the county justice court.

George County High School was alerted to the search near the building but was not under a lock-down or any threat, according to a Facebook post by Principal Sid Taylor .

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or other potential crimes may submit a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.