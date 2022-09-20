ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break

By Joseph Geha
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation to her campaign.

Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March 4 advocating that Related Companies, which is developing a massive $8 billion mixed-use project in Santa Clara, should not be required to pay prevailing wages to workers, according to records obtained by San José Spotlight. The New York City-based developer is set to develop 9 million square feet of office space, hotels, shops, restaurants and nearly 1,700 apartments across 240 acres of city-owned land near Levi’s Stadium.

Just last week, Related formed a local political action committee to support Gillmor as she runs for reelection against Councilmember Anthony Becker , and funded it with $100,000, according to campaign finance records. Executives from the company also donated to Gillmor’s mayoral election campaign in 2018, two years after the project was approved by the Santa Clara City Council.

Political observers and experts say Gillmor’s intervention in the wage matter, along with the financial support from the company, raises questions about her ethics.

“The perception of this looks bad for Mayor Gillmor,” John Pelissero, a senior scholar at The Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, told San José Spotlight. “It’s never a good idea for public officials to accept campaign contributions at a time in which they are also trying to help the provider of those campaign funds with some sort of special consideration from government.”

A spokesperson for Related Santa Clara, Evette Davis, declined to answer questions about why the company is spending $100,000 to support Gillmor in this election and the ethics of the campaign support.

“The mayor is an outstanding leader for the city of Santa Clara and an important partner for almost a decade on the largest public-private development in the state,” Davis told to San José Spotlight.

Gillmor did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLw0N_0i3QXWgc00
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 4, 2022.

Pelissero said it’s clear the developer could benefit from Gillmor’s actions to push back against prevailing wages, but it’s not clear how the public benefits from her intervention.

“It wouldn’t be unusual for the public to ask questions about, was there some sort of a deal made here between the mayor and the developer?” Pelissero said. “What the mayor may be doing could be entirely above board with the best interest of the public at heart, but the public may look at this situation and say, this just doesn’t look right.”

Providing fair pay

In 2020, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 16—which represents workers in Northern California and Nevada—filed a request with the California Department of Industrial Relations, asking its director to deem the Related development as a public works project, which would require workers be paid prevailing wages.

Prevailing wage rates help ensure workers receive fair pay and benefits on public works projects.

David Bini, director of the Santa Clara & San Benito counties Building & Construction Trades Council, said the organization supports the union’s view that prevailing wages should be paid on this project, because it includes public investment in the form of a “favorable rent structure” and some infrastructure will be built by the city.

Related Stories

March 21, 2022

Santa Clara’s biggest development slated to break ground this year

December 31, 2021

Major Silicon Valley developments to watch in 2022

October 22, 2019

Santa Clara to talk traffic plan funding for massive Related development

“I am deeply disappointed that Mayor Gillmor would go to such lengths, including using city resources and requesting the governor to intercede, in an effort to ensure that construction workers could be paid less than the going rate for their work. The mayor of Santa Clara should be a champion for working families, instead of undermining their ability to earn family-supporting wages and benefits,” Bini told San José Spotlight.

While a decision on the complaint has not been issued yet by the state, Gillmor went above the director with her letter to Newsom, countering the union’s request.

“I was heavily involved in the review and approvals for this project and I can assure you that Related Santa Clara did not receive discounts on the fair market value of the lease and nothing in the rent structure suggests this project is a public work that would be subject to California’s Prevailing Wage Law,” Gillmor wrote.

Gillmor called the project “transformative,” noting the city has worked with Related since 2013 on the project. She added the time being taken to make a decision could delay the project.

“As the former Mayor of San Francisco, you understand first-hand how vital partnerships with the private sector are in creating opportunities that otherwise would never come to fruition,” she said in the letter. “For that reason, I respectfully request your thoughtful consideration of this matter and look forward to your response.”

A senior Newsom counselor, Jason Elliot, did not respond to a request for comment.

Who will benefit

Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor who studies money in politics and who was the past president of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, said Gillmor’s actions are par for the course when it comes to politics.

“I think this is basically how the world goes round when it comes to our campaign finance system. There are some situations that can look fishy and there are some situations that can look like what some people might call a system of legalized bribery,” Levinson told San José Spotlight.

Rich Robinson, a political consultant and contributing columnist to San José Spotlight, said Gillmor should be advocating for workers on such a banner project, not against them.

“Why doesn’t the mayor call Related and have them pay prevailing wage on a $8 billion project? It seems to me that Related is sort of stepping over dimes to pick up nickels,” Robinson told San José Spotlight. “Why isn’t she fighting for the workers?”

Contact Joseph Geha at joseph@sanjosespotlight.com or @josephgeha16 on Twitter.

The post Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 1

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor focuses on successes during final speech

In his last formal address to San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo reflected on the city’s wins under his leadership over the past eight years. It was the first time the mayor delivered his annual State of the City speech in person since 2018. More than 600 people attended the event at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose on Thursday.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Home sale raises eyebrows in Santa Clara race

When Santa Clara City Council candidate Larry McColloch bought a home in Santa Rosa nearly two decades ago, he promised the lender he would live in it for at least a year — potentially earning him a low interest rate. But just three months later McColloch sold the home. He never lived in it. He... The post Home sale raises eyebrows in Santa Clara race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: Stop the political attacks on Silicon Valley nonprofits

Given the role local nonprofits have played on the front lines of pandemic response— distributing food to homebound seniors, providing childcare for essential workers, strengthening families through mental health services and door-to-door wellness checks, and vaccinating thousands of vulnerable residents—we are surprised that multiple San Jose candidates for elected office have disparaged the value of nonprofit sector work.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Campaign Finance#Infrastructure#New York City#Politics Local#Election Local#San Jos Spotlight#Santa Clara University
sanjoseinside.com

Gilroy City Council to Consider Asking Armendariz to Resign if Recall Is on Ballot

The Gilroy City Council will soon consider asking Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz to resign if a recall effort against her qualifies for a ballot. During the council’s Sept. 19 meeting, Mayor Marie Blankley requested the item be brought to the council at an upcoming meeting. The council agreed 5-2 to place it on the agenda for consideration, with Armendariz and Councilmember Zach Hilton giving it a thumbs down.
GILROY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff

Nineteenth century Santa Clara County Sheriff John Hicks Adams is the subject of a new book, “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns, and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State.”. Author William Briggs, a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton, compiled Adams’ story from original journals, personal interviews with descendants, and period and contemporary sources to illustrate Adams’ life, set against the sweep of American expansion west and the early days of California statehood. The book also explores such topics as slavery, relations with Native Americans and the challenges of Mexican Californios to preserve their heritage.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sheriff corruption trial begins

The trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who faces several charges of misconduct and perjury, began on Wednesday as the beleaguered sheriff made her way into the courtroom. In what will be the first public testimony regarding the charges, a civil grand jury charged Smith with five counts. She is accused of awarding concealed carry licenses... The post Santa Clara County sheriff corruption trial begins appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

New bill may aid San Jose’s substitute teacher shortage

The temporary elimination of a cumbersome state test for substitute teachers could help ease the classroom scramble of teachers. With the signing of Senate Bill 1397, basic skill requirements have been waived for new substitute teachers with bachelor’s degrees looking to obtain a 30-day emergency teaching permit. Substitute teachers can now prove their competency through college credits, rather than taking the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST). The test requires an individual to pass reading, writing and high school-level math. The bill, effective Jan. 1, 2023 through July 1, 2024, opens the door to hire more substitute teachers, school officials said.
SAN JOSE, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Santa Clara’s Electrification Rules Now In Effect

Santa Clara’s Reach Codes are now in effect across the city. The City’s new building and transportation requirements surpass California regulations, further accelerating climate action strategies to achieve carbon emissions reductions. The new requirements restrict the use of natural gas and mandate that all new buildings run off electricity as their primary energy source, including electric cooking and space and water heating, with some exceptions. They also require that all new buildings include electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Fast Company

12 mega landlords own majority of the San Francisco Bay Area

Over the past couple of decades, the San Francisco Bay Area, known as a hub of diverse, progressive, and freethinking spirits, was hit with an influx of transplants recruited to build the future of technology. The rise of Silicon Valley and its innovation came at the cost of eradicating the soul of America’s anti-capitalist capital along with affordable rent in the metro area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sidesteps lawsuit from homeless resident

A judge this week ordered the last man living in a massive San Jose homeless camp to move out—with the city’s help. Rudy Ortega is the sole holdout camping near Columbus Park. He filed a temporary restraining order against San Jose and housing provider HomeFirst to prevent being swept and to protect his property from being destroyed. His location needs... The post San Jose sidesteps lawsuit from homeless resident appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

‘It’s just horrendous’: Thousands of San Jose seniors face homelessness

After a year of bouncing around different homeless shelters, Ellen Rollins is getting ready to move out of interim housing and into a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose. But the move has her anxious and uncertain about managing her future. Her prospective apartment is market rate and will be covered for 10 months by Santa Clara... The post ‘It’s just horrendous’: Thousands of San Jose seniors face homelessness appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes

A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy