In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. Twenty people...
Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion is...
Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education issues, Gwinnett...
Sculptor talks about commitment to immortalize key pieces of El Paso history

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Watching a crane place the larger-than-life bronze statue of former Mexican President Benito Juarez on a stone slab at the Chamizal National Memorial on Wednesday was a big relief for Ethan Houser. The Arizona-born sculptor spent at least the last 10 months turning...
