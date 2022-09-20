ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students react to Hopkins Dining changes

The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
BALTIMORE, MD
ubalt.edu

College of Public Affairs: Graduate Information Session

Description: — The College of Public Affairs--Maryland's only college of public service, is hosting an information session where you can learn more about its distinct graduate programs. Prospective students will have an opportunity to hear from faculty, program advisors, and admission representatives about the admission process, including program-specific information.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students protest plan to add private police force at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE -- Three years after protests broke out at Johns Hopkins University over the school's plan to create a private police force, the school has revived its plan.But it's coming with another round of pushback.Students brought signs and megaphones, and were chanting over part of the presentation -- to the point the school had to pause the meeting. Some students say they'll feel safer with additional security, others saying they don't want police on campus at all."I think there's absolutely no excuse for there to be more cops on campus," said freshman Calvin Runnels.This was the Johns Hopkins' first town...
BALTIMORE, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
DC News Now

Remembering former Maryland leader David Harrington

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — People across Prince George’s County are mourning the loss of former Maryland senator and Prince George’s County leader David C. Harrington. He passed away on Monday, but his impact started in the town of Bladensburg as the first African-American mayor. “It is such an honor to say I knew […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities

BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Adrienne A. Jones
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Impending worker strike possible at Johns Hopkins Hospital

Employees at Johns Hopkins Hospital told 11 News that an impending strike is looming. One employee told 11 News that they plan to strike Oct. 1. Non-union employees said they received an email Tuesday from the hospital stating that they may need to fill in on those shifts if a work stoppage happens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival This Saturday

A festival with an impact. That’s the promise of the 32nd annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival, which returns this Saturday, Sept. 24 to downtown Annapolis. It’s a time of celebrating cultural heritage, acknowledging shared history, and honoring the resiliency of enslaved people and their descendants. In years past,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students React to Increase in COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Over the past two weeks, seats have become noticeably empty as students continue to test positive for COVID-19. These students then begin the isolation period, creating a noticeable decline in class attendance. As the semester has continued, some students have taken notice. “I’ve just noticed a lot of my classmates...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore Can’t Fill Teacher Vacancies, Kids Suffer

It’s an annual tradition in Baltimore. Each summer, the district hemorrhages hundreds of teachers and scrambles to fill vacancies, just before welcoming more than 77,000 children back to school in late August. “Baltimore is a high turnover district,” Cristina Duncan Evans, teacher chapter chair of the Baltimore Teachers Union,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

First Fruits Farm﻿ in Baltimore County gives away entire harvest to charities across Maryland

FREELAND, Md. — Thursday's rain didn't stop more than 100 volunteers from picking potatoes at a local farm that will help feed families across the state. First Fruits Farm in northern Baltimore County started as a backyard garden. Now, with more than 200 acres, the farm grows six different crops and give everything away for free. All in the name of God as part of their ministry.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Society
baltimorebeat.com

A Baltimore woman’s work to preserve space, place, and history

Baltimore native and community organizer Diamon Fisher, 26, creates spaces where Black people can reflect, reclaim joy, and deepen community bonds. She grew up in Gwynn Oak and also spent a lot of her childhood in Superman’s, the barber shop on North Avenue owned by her father. On August...
BALTIMORE, MD
actionnews5.com

Best Life: Surgeons propose non-narcotic post-surgery pain treatments

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose – sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed by a doctor for pain relief after surgery. In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and deaths, there’s a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

