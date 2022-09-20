ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Carencro, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Meet Boxcar#Acadiana Animal Aid#Boxcar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
kadn.com

Tracking the Heat and the Tropics

It's been another scorcher across Acadiana with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s to close out the workweek. But the temperatures aren't the only things that are heating up. Tropical Depression Nine has developed in the Caribbean Sea.
ENVIRONMENT
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
ACADIA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy