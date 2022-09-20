Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kadn.com
Meet Benji! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Lynn and Jada with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Benji! This is Benji's second time at the shelter and he is looking for a family to call his own. Come let Benji be your Soul Mutt!. Benji is a 4 year old...
brproud.com
‘Fall in Love’ with a four-legged friend at upcoming pet adoption event in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Companion Animal Alliance and David Mohr, the founder of a local nonprofit called The Roleaux Foundation, are partnering to create a ‘Fall in Love’ pet adoption event. The special event includes a discounted adoption fee and runs from this Thursday, September...
brproud.com
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
kadn.com
Hunters For The Hungry Asking You To Clear Your Freezer To Help Those In Need
Bob Giles, Chairman of Giles Automotive, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share about how simply clearing out your freezer from past hunting trips can help those in need. The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food. drive will be held on Sunday, September 24 th from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kadn.com
“March of Hope” and 3 Day Revival Coming To Lafayette Through Highways and Hedges
Montez Powell, President of Highway and hedges Organization, and Benjamin Rhodes, Director, joined News15 at Noon to share about a 3 Day Revival and March of Hope that aims to shine a positive light for those in the community. “March of Hope” and 3 Day Revival Coming To Lafayette Through...
Love Our Schools Home Give-Away Drawing Winner Announced
The 2022 "Love Our Schools Home Giveaway" winner was announced this evening following the fundraiser that will benefit all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System.
kadn.com
32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off Bubbling Up In Iberia Parish
Thomas Falgout, CEO of The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, stopped by News15 at Noon to chat about the incredible gumbo cook-off and the Ca Cest Bon Cooking Demo Dinner which is part of the Gumbo Cookoff on the Saturday night. The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce will host the...
New Bar in Lafayette Creates Buzz With Swings Around Tables
A new bar in Lafayette is creating a buzz through the city with its new seating arrangement at two of its tables. Chip's Daquirii's has a new location in Lafayette, off of Congress, and you can't help but notice two of their tables when you arrive. Both inside and outside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAFAYETTE PARISH: Parents Ticketed While Waiting on Kids at Scott School
Knowledge of the law (and courtesy towards one's neighbor) hasn't seemed to have caught on yet for some residents of Scott and police there handed out friendly (and costly) reminders.
Parents given tickets while waiting on children at Westside Elementary
At Westside Elementary, parents can be seen lined up along Delhomme St. waiting to pick up their children when school lets out, but some parents have been receiving tickets while in line.
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
Scott police lift ban on facial hair, visible tattoos for officers
Scott police lift ban on facial hair, visible tattoos for officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kadn.com
Tracking the Heat and the Tropics
It's been another scorcher across Acadiana with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s to close out the workweek. But the temperatures aren't the only things that are heating up. Tropical Depression Nine has developed in the Caribbean Sea.
LPSO searching for endangered missing 11-year-old girl last seen Sept. 19
According to a Facebook post, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing for the third time this year.
Scott City Hall gives Rue Du Belier and Dulles Drive construction update
Due to heavy equipment and the nature of construction activity at Rue Du Belier/ Dulles Drive, City Hall is asking that walking be avoided in or near the construction site.
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe.
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
New Iberia teen stars in upcoming Disney movie
Christian Simon, a 14-year-old New Iberia native, will star in the upcoming Disney channel movie “Under Wraps 2."
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
Residents of Opelousas have been experiencing brown water issues
Opelousas residents are reaching out to the city for answers about dirty water flowing through their faucets.
Comments / 0