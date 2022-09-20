Tuscaloosa school employee arrested, charged with having sex with student
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that a man was arrested and charged with rape Sunday.Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
Arthur Clark, 31 was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19. He has since been released on $30,000 bond.
No other details will be released at this time. If you have any information regarding Clark in any other crime, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0