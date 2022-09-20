Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State Fair attendance tops 300,000
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
