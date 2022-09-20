An investigation into racist comments allegedly made by Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack last year has ended and the results are inconclusive. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office final report, there is no way to tell whether Paddack made the alleged comments on social media on Sept. 11, 2021, since they could not be tracked to any of his personal devices, though the source IP address was from his home in North Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO