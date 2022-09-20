Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Sen. Addie Eckardt says her focus shifts to nursing following defeat in Cambridge Mayoral Race
CAMBRIDGE, Md- Following an unsuccessful bid for Cambridge Mayor, State Senator Addie Eckardt tells us she is regrouping before announcing any new plans to run for office. Eckardt tells us she is very involved in her nursing career, and her remaining term in office before January as a State Senator.
WMDT.com
Steve Rideout beats Addie Eckardt in Cambridge Mayoral Election
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – City of Cambridge officials have released the unofficial results of the Run-Off Election for Mayor. Steve Rideout took 55% of the vote, with Addie Eckardt receiving just under 45% of the vote.
wnav.com
City Ethics Commission Reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley Over The Docking of His Private Boat
The city's Ethics Commission reprimands Annapolis Mayor Buckley over the docking of his private boat. Mayor Buckley should have recused himself when the City Council voted to deputize a personal boat as being used for official city business to retain docking rights at a dingy dock that restricted boats to a certain length.
‘Just outlandish’: Council members violated Delaware law by reissuing check to museum that flies Confederate flag
When three council members in Georgetown, Delaware, decided to reissue and deliver a voided $24,750 check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag, their actions constituted a “secret meeting” in violation of state law, the Attorney General’s Office has ruled. “A quorum of three councilmembers, through...
Ocean City Today
Worcester to post public notices in local papers and online
After experiencing rising advertising costs from a regional publication, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to begin posting all public notices online and in locally circulated papers only to keep readers informed. The commissioners approved removing language from the county’s code requiring public notices to be published in a...
WMDT.com
Cambridge Mayor-elect addresses recent violence, calls for more support services in the town
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Mayor-elect Stephen Rideout is calling for more youth programming, grant funding, and public safety funds for the town following a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a 20-year-old Salisbury man dead. “Children and public safety are my two top priorities because our violence is spreading too...
WBOC
Curbing Unsanctioned Events in Worcester County
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The town of Ocean City made a few changes to the way they enforce unsanctioned pop up rallies. In particular, the enforcement for the pop up car rally that has caused a lot of trouble over the past few years. According to Rick Meehan, Ocean Cities...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Ocean City Today
Worcester sportsplex property closing pushed to January 2023
The Worcester County Commissioners and the owners of the possible sports complex property on Route 50 near Stephen Decatur High School have agreed to push the closing date on the purchase of the 94.5-acre parcel for $7.15 million to allow the county to find a funding source. Although the closing...
WBOC
Salisbury Prepares for Unity Square, Described as Downtown's New 'Living Room'
SALISBURY, Md. - The Downtown Salisbury parking lot may be full of cars right now, but it will not be the case for long. Unity Square is a sprawling, open air outdoor space that will welcome seating, greenery, sculptures and even a splash pad to the downtown. Mayor Jake Day...
Ocean City Today
Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show
OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
Anne Arundel County to hold testimony to determine snow day policies
The Anne Arundel County School Board will hear their third day of public testimony tonight concerning the new snow day policies.
Ocean City Today
West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning
The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City councilman's investigation comes up inconclusive
An investigation into racist comments allegedly made by Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack last year has ended and the results are inconclusive. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office final report, there is no way to tell whether Paddack made the alleged comments on social media on Sept. 11, 2021, since they could not be tracked to any of his personal devices, though the source IP address was from his home in North Ocean City.
WMDT.com
Annual regional job and career fair returns to Salisbury
47ABC – In just two weeks, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual regional Job and Career Fair. An opportunity for job seekers and employers to meet one another and fill a growing need. According to Bill Chambers with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, the...
wnav.com
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools
The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
WMDT.com
GMD: Highlighting local Salisbury man retiring, community member commending years of service
SALISBURY, Md. – Good Morning Delmarva morning anchor, Jordie Clark, is highlighting a local man, John Everett. While some may know him as the primary caretaker at the convenience/recycle center on Mount Hermon road, to others he’s a faithful servant to the community. On Wednesday, September 21st, he punched in for the last time after over 20 years and now heads to retirement. That’s why one community member made sure he felt the love.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
WMDT.com
Ocean City planning for Oceans Calling Festival
OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City is preparing to have around 40,000 people at a first of it’s kind festival. Oceans Calling Festival will be held from September 30 through October 2 bringing in music artists from all over. The town said residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and car traffic delays. Because of this, they’re asking people to consider how they get around town as they are trying to make the experience as convenient as possible.
