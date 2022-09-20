ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cambridge, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester to post public notices in local papers and online

After experiencing rising advertising costs from a regional publication, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to begin posting all public notices online and in locally circulated papers only to keep readers informed. The commissioners approved removing language from the county’s code requiring public notices to be published in a...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Curbing Unsanctioned Events in Worcester County

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The town of Ocean City made a few changes to the way they enforce unsanctioned pop up rallies. In particular, the enforcement for the pop up car rally that has caused a lot of trouble over the past few years. According to Rick Meehan, Ocean Cities...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Worcester sportsplex property closing pushed to January 2023

The Worcester County Commissioners and the owners of the possible sports complex property on Route 50 near Stephen Decatur High School have agreed to push the closing date on the purchase of the 94.5-acre parcel for $7.15 million to allow the county to find a funding source. Although the closing...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show

OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

West Ocean City waterfront property to get commercial zoning

The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a change in zoning from residential to commercial for one of two properties along Route 50, between Herring Creek and the Route 50 bridge. The property, located on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge, is currently zoned R-2 Suburban Residential District,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City councilman's investigation comes up inconclusive

An investigation into racist comments allegedly made by Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack last year has ended and the results are inconclusive. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office final report, there is no way to tell whether Paddack made the alleged comments on social media on Sept. 11, 2021, since they could not be tracked to any of his personal devices, though the source IP address was from his home in North Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Annual regional job and career fair returns to Salisbury

47ABC – In just two weeks, the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual regional Job and Career Fair. An opportunity for job seekers and employers to meet one another and fill a growing need. According to Bill Chambers with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, the...
SALISBURY, MD
wnav.com

So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools

The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

GMD: Highlighting local Salisbury man retiring, community member commending years of service

SALISBURY, Md. – Good Morning Delmarva morning anchor, Jordie Clark, is highlighting a local man, John Everett. While some may know him as the primary caretaker at the convenience/recycle center on Mount Hermon road, to others he’s a faithful servant to the community. On Wednesday, September 21st, he punched in for the last time after over 20 years and now heads to retirement. That’s why one community member made sure he felt the love.
SALISBURY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Ocean City planning for Oceans Calling Festival

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City is preparing to have around 40,000 people at a first of it’s kind festival. Oceans Calling Festival will be held from September 30 through October 2 bringing in music artists from all over. The town said residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and car traffic delays. Because of this, they’re asking people to consider how they get around town as they are trying to make the experience as convenient as possible.
OCEAN CITY, MD

