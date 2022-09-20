ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. — Courtland welcomed Alabama's first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course this week. The woman behind the mural is Sonya Clemons also known as "Artlady". Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by the Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art hopscotch court on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
COURTLAND, AL
AL.com

Decatur housing market heats up while others in Huntsville area cool down

Rising interest rates have helped cool down home sales by about 10% compared to a year ago in the Huntsville area with one notable exception: Decatur. Home sales in the Decatur area -which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties – rose by about 6% in August over the same time in 2021, according to statistics released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open

Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires

There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday at Madison City Stadium

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Madison on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Madison City Stadium at 211 Celtic Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
MADISON, AL
doppleronline.ca

Pickleball enthusiasts celebrate new courts

Photo: Jim and Lorna Popofski cut the ribbon officially inaugurating the Town’s four new dedicated pickleball courts. (Photo by Mary Spring.) It was an exciting day last Monday when pickleball players celebrated the opening of the four new pickleball courts in Huntsville. Lorna and Jim Popofski began Huntsville Muskoka...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Officials break ground for new U.S. Courthouse in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Although construction of the new United States Courthouse in Huntsville has been underway since April of this year, officials from the local, state and federal government gather downtown for a ground-breaking ceremony. Among those in attendance were Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle (R),...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

