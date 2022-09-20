Read full article on original website
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc Lawrence
Huntsville councilwoman criticizes party politics creeping into school board race
Jennie Robinson has a voice of authority when it comes to municipal elections in Huntsville. She was unopposed last month in winning a third term to the city council and previously served three terms on the Huntsville City school board. Robinson on Thursday night exercised that voice of authority, criticizing...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville councilman alleges complaint about vote for retiree bonus was politically motivated
WAAY 31 continues to look into a Huntsville city councilman's vote after a resident voiced concerns that it might be an ethics violation. The councilman in question, Bill Kling, says the allegation isn't just unfounded — it's politically motivated. Kristen Goode approached WAAY 31 before the municipal election with...
Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland
COURTLAND, Ala. — Courtland welcomed Alabama's first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course this week. The woman behind the mural is Sonya Clemons also known as "Artlady". Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by the Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art hopscotch court on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
Little, Alvarez win races for Huntsville City Council, School Board
After two runoff elections on Tuesday night, David Little will sit on the Huntsville City Council and Andrea Alvarez on the Huntsville Board of Education when the next term begins.
WAFF
Huntsville City Council calls for police discretion on misdemeanors, passes pay raise for city employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city leaders agree, not every minor crime warrants an arrest. Instead, city council members said Thursday night, police officers should have the ability to choose whether some misdemeanors call for an offender to be hauled off to jail. City leaders say making this change would...
Decatur housing market heats up while others in Huntsville area cool down
Rising interest rates have helped cool down home sales by about 10% compared to a year ago in the Huntsville area with one notable exception: Decatur. Home sales in the Decatur area -which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties – rose by about 6% in August over the same time in 2021, according to statistics released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Councilman Bill Kling defends vote for wife’s $600 retirement bonus
A Huntsville resident is calling for the resignation of City Councilman Bill Kling. On Aug. 12, Kling proposed and voted for a plan to give retirees of the city of Huntsville bonuses. Kristen Goode wants Kling, who has served on the council for 30 years and was re-elected last month,...
City of Huntsville approves contract for new Transit transfer station
The new, 3,800-square-foot station will be built next door to the current station on Church Street.
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Governor Ivey to cut the ribbon for new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school's grand opening.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
Guntersville ‘Taco Bell’ shooting: 1 year later
September 23 marks one year since 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old were killed in a shooting in Guntersville.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 federally indicted for fentanyl deaths
A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges that resulted in death.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday at Madison City Stadium
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Madison on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Madison City Stadium at 211 Celtic Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
doppleronline.ca
Pickleball enthusiasts celebrate new courts
Photo: Jim and Lorna Popofski cut the ribbon officially inaugurating the Town’s four new dedicated pickleball courts. (Photo by Mary Spring.) It was an exciting day last Monday when pickleball players celebrated the opening of the four new pickleball courts in Huntsville. Lorna and Jim Popofski began Huntsville Muskoka...
Officials break ground for new U.S. Courthouse in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Although construction of the new United States Courthouse in Huntsville has been underway since April of this year, officials from the local, state and federal government gather downtown for a ground-breaking ceremony. Among those in attendance were Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle (R),...
FOX54 News
