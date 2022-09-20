Read full article on original website
VTDigger
To mitigate climate change, we should reduce our reliance on wood-fired electricity
Some Vermont residents are working to mitigate climate change by switching from fossil fuels to electricity in their cars and homes. Today, the Vermont electric grid is fueled mostly by renewable and nuclear fuels. However, not all “renewable fuels” are the same. Wood-fired electricity, while called “carbon neutral”...
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices flatten after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Gasoline prices in Vermont and across the country continued to edge down over the last week, but at a slower rate than in August. US prices even rose slightly during the past week before falling. As of today in Vermont, the average price of gasoline is $3.76 per gallon. This is unchanged from yesterday, 7 cents lower than last week, 44 cents lower than last month and 66 cents higher than a year ago.
WMUR.com
Demand in NH high for wood, pellets as weather cools amid high heating fuel costs
ANTRIM, N.H. — Cooler temperatures are just around the corner, meaning heating season has nearly in New Hampshire at a time when fuel costs remain high. A gallon of heating oil in New Hampshire on Thursday was $4.72. Propane costs $3.77, while kerosene costs $5.77 per gallon. The high prices have some looking for alternative ways to stay warm this winter.
WCAX
Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
The long-term climate-changed hurricane forecast for Maine
Floodwaters tore out this stone bridge in Ware, Massachusetts during the unnamed New England hurricane of 1938, also known as the Long Island Express. Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to...
vermont.gov
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Awarded $500,000 to Increase Local Food Access
September 23, 2022 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) will launch a significant program to purchase local food and support the most vulnerable. Earlier this summer the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it signed a cooperative agreement with Vermont under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, VAAFM has connected with local partners to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
WCAX
Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state says thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding. We recently reported on the state’s new program allocating dollars to towns to buy out properties in flood-prone areas. Now, we are learning how many properties fit that bill. According to the state’s...
GMP destroys field truck to flatten fossil fuel fleet emissions
Green Mountain Power intentionally destroyed a heavy-duty truck that was well used by a Rutland-based field electric maintenance team and replaced it with an all-electric Lion stake body truck. The Destroy-a-Truck event took place Sept 15 at GHR Recycling in […] Read More The post GMP destroys field truck to flatten fossil fuel fleet emissions appeared first on The Mountain Times.
adirondackalmanack.com
Another large resort subdivision. Still no conservation design.
I just skimmed through Eric Stackman’s recent replies to the Adirondack Park Agency. See the APA website, apa.ny.gov, large-scale subdivisions. Mr. Stackman, a Miami, Florida developer, wants to construct a 120-lot resort subdivision in Jay, Essex County, above the East Branch of the Ausable River, apparently within sightlines near Whiteface Mountain, Asgaard Farm and many other viewing locations.
WCAX
Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters
North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events with guns. New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
VTDigger
Efficiency Vermont?
When you contact Efficiency Vermont about anything but a heat pump for your house they don't even acknowledge contact. It seems like big ticket items are all they care about. Electric cars? Great. More bus routes, insulation, new windows, heat pumps? Great!. Is this a public service or an organization...
WCAX
Vermont wants evidence that pandemic unemployment recipients were eligible
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2020, as COVID-19 shuttered businesses and forced millions out of work, the federal government flooded states with funds to set up new unemployment programs. Now, a year after one of those programs expired in Vermont, the state is asking recipients to prove that they qualified.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
NHPR
How to apply for emergency energy assistance in New Hampshire
More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs. The new programs are aimed at households making 60% to 75% of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a...
WCAX
Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
