Toledo, OH

Southwest Ohio Reports Most EHD Zombie-Like Deer

Ohio – More sightings are being reported on Deer with EHD, most reports have occurred in Southwest Ohio. Ohioans are reminded that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer and early fall. This is not unusual, as EHD is the most common ailment affecting deer in the eastern U.S., and the disease occurs annually in the late summer and fall in deer herds across North America.
Spotted lanternfly spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it

The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage agriculture, has been detected in Ohio. Experts are asking residents to look for it. An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it.
OHIO STATE
Increased Access To The Maumee River Is Celebrated As Towpath Trail Improvement Project Nears Completion

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the revitalization of Maumee’s historic Towpath Trail was recently attended by approximately 50 area residents, who enjoyed a beautiful setting along the Maumee River and marveled at the improvements that have been made to Towpath Park over the course of the past year.
MAUMEE, OH
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
PORT CLINTON, OH
Race for the Cure returns to Toledo on Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is retuning to Toledo on Sunday. Race for the Cure will take place on Sept. 25 in Downtown Toledo. The schedule is as follows:. 7:00 a.m. - Event Opens. 9:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony. 9:30 a.m. - 5K...
TOLEDO, OH
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received information about discrepancies in a hunter’s information during the 2021-22 white-tailed deer hunting season. Officer Kiger issued citations for hunting without a deer permit, providing false information on a game check, and failure to game check and attach the confirmation number to a deer. The hunter was found guilty, fined $598, and given a two-year hunting license revocation.
OHIO STATE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
OHIO STATE
City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties

FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
FOSTORIA, OH

