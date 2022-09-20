ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 35

FRANCISCO GONZALEZ
3d ago

Oh no KUSI calls Biden out of touch, Will there ever be a day when K USI or its viewers have anything good to say about Biden or the Democrats?

Reply(9)
5
Paul Noel
3d ago

They had all the questions lined up for him on 60 minutes and he went off script and screwed it all up. 60 minutes used to be credible at one time now it's a joke.

Reply(2)
2
Gregory Dunkle
3d ago

It was revealing journalism. Everyone should watch it. The Administration is still explaining what Biden really meant.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show

Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego's Iranian Americans dismayed by unrest in Iran

People in Iran have been protesting for almost a week following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was taken into custody by the Iranian government's morality police for not wearing her head scarf properly. Women have led the protests by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Inside the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the Miramar Air Show has returned to MCAS Miramar. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was on base before the base opened to the public to check out aircrafts up close, and speak with the amazing Marines who are encouraging the public to come check out what they do.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
August, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Elections
San Diego weekly Reader

Sports Arena developer Brad Termini pays Gloria dues

On September 13, the same day the San Diego City Council rubber-stamped Democratic mayor Todd Gloria’s pick to redevelop the city-owned sports arena and environs, the chosen developer filed disclosure papers revealing it spent $34,000 during the final quarter of last year, $36,000 in the first quarter of this year, and $48,000 during the quarter after that to grease the project’s way through city hall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego faces highest demands ever

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday Sept. 21 Feeding San Diego held a drive-thru food distribution in East Village. The organization has faced its highest demands and highest lines ever in recent months as inflation has pushed more and more families toward donation lines. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Remember Me Thursday® – Ways you can participate!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest is now open for entries. Jessica Gercke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to talk about the contest and what it entails. For more information visit their website.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#60 Minutes#Unemployment Rates#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Kusi
kusi.com

SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

polio San Diego

New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kusi.com

Adams Avenue Street Fair returns this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 40th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair will be in Normal Heights Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Adams Ave. event is the largest FREE two-day music festival in Southern California. The headliners this weekend include the Beat Farmers, Roots-Rockers, the Delta Bombers, and Starcrawler.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SAN DIEGO, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year

The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy