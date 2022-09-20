Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Who Need to Prove Themselves in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets are a franchise looking to the future. Still in the midst of building the core with championship aspirations, opportunity is abundant. While there are some positions filled in the long-term lineup with players like Zach Werenski, Johnny Gaudreau, and Patrik Laine, the rest falls largely under the “to be determined” category.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
The Hockey Writers
25 Blue Jackets’ Questions They Must Answer in 2022-23
We now continue our season preview of the Columbus Blue Jackets by asking some tough questions. The answers to these questions will determine how the 2022-23 season will go for them. The Blue Jackets enter the new season with a combination of excitement and unknowns. The early part of training...
The Hockey Writers
3 Young Sabres Who Need a Really Good Training Camp
The Buffalo Sabres have a number of young forwards in the organization that will be vying for ice time, and comparatively to other years, it will not be as easy to get it. With so many potential young stars in the pipeline, and others having developed into NHL talent, there are some depth players that could be on the outside looking in by the time training camp comes to a close. These are the players that have yet to make a regular NHL impact, or have failed to make it to the NHL at all; the players that are a little bit “older” as far as development age goes and will soon be passed over by younger talents if they don’t prove they are ready to make the jump to the big leagues.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Have Options to Consider on Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins focused a lot of attention on their defense over the offseason. The re-signing of Kris Letang was probably the biggest news of the summer, however, there will be many new faces joining him. The team has completely reworked their blue line, and with preseason set to begin on Sept. 25, all eyes will be on their defensive pairings. Here is a closer look at some of the new offseason additions.
The Hockey Writers
If Dubas Leaves the Maple Leafs, Will Auston Matthews Follow?
There has been a lot of chatter over the past few days about Kyle Dubas, his expiring contract as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the organization’s unwillingness to commit to the GM with a new deal and an extension. Dubas himself says he understands based on the lack of playoff success the organization has had in recent years, but there’s debate about how much of a risk it might be to let Dubas potentially leave.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Should Do the Right Thing and Trade Alex True
The Seattle Kraken’s main goal during the 2022 offseason was clear, improve their forward depth. In total, the organization signed six forwards in free agency to standard NHL contracts and traded for Oliver Bjorkstrand. While adding depth is a positive step forward, it now makes it more difficult for a player like Alex True to get a shot with the team. This poses the question, is it time for the Kraken to part with him?
The Hockey Writers
3 Areas the Jets Need to Address to Get Back to the Postseason
Change is afoot in Winnipeg, and it needs to be. After missing the playoffs for the first time in five years, the new goal for the Winnipeg Jets is to make their way back to the postseason. What’s compelling about this is they will attempt this with virtually the same roster they had last season. No wait, they’re not quite as strong due to losing the services of Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny, Evgeny Svechnikov and goaltender Eric Comrie. The bad news is Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was either unable or unwilling to make any significant moves to replace them in the offseason. The good news is he hired a new head coach in Rick Bowness, that has only promised one thing…change.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Could Still Be Traded Before 2022-23 Season
Frank Seravalli recently spoke on Oilers Now about the ongoing topic of Jesse Puljujarvi with the Edmonton Oilers. He said, “I wouldn’t fully close the door on the Edmonton Oilers moving on from Jesse Puljujarvi before opening night.”. The young forward has had a rollercoaster of a career...
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Expected to Regress in 2022-23
Although it’s no secret that the window to win for the Toronto Maple Leafs is rapidly closing, even their biggest skeptics have to admit that Toronto’s is a lineup capable of so much more than they’ve accomplished of late. Being led by the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Morgan Reilly makes it illogical for such talent to be overlooked.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Greats That Should be Next Inductees Into Team’s HOF
On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth were announced as the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. The two Oilers greats will be inducted on Nov. 3 in a pre-game ceremony at Rogers Place, prior to Edmonton taking on the New Jersey Devils. The inaugural...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: 5 Key Early-Season Questions
It has been over four months since the Toronto Maple Leafs last stepped on the ice to face another NHL opponent. Their prospects played in the Traverse City Prospect’s tournament a week ago but the regular players have not competed in a game since May 14th. Today fans get...
The Hockey Writers
Matheson Could Become an Underrated Acquisition for Canadiens
One of Kent Hughes’ biggest priorities during the offseason was to find a new destination for Jeff Petry, who had requested a trade following a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was the general manager able to move the entirety of the remaining three years on Petry’s contract in a July deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also able to acquire Michael Matheson, a perfectly capable top-four defenceman who brings a lot to the table, both on and off the ice.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together
As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward
Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Must Be Willing to Go All-In for a Stanley Cup
As the Toronto Maple Leafs opened up their training camp for the 2022-23 season, the biggest takeaway from opening day is that general manager Kyle Dubas is on the hot seat as this is a do or die season. If this season doesn’t go as planned, he won’t be extended for a new contract.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Blueprint to Building a Winning Culture
In hockey, it is almost cliche to hear teams talk about culture. The culture “in the room,” is also about “building a winning culture.” Yet it is a process shrouded in mystique. While it is vital as a basis for any winning team and therefore is something every team strives to build, it isn’t always achievable.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Early Line Matchups Raise 8 Questions
The Toronto Maple Leafs iced their first lines of the training camp yesterday. While there were a ton of extra players around, do these early line matchups allow fans to speculate about the regular-season lineup?. What things can be noted about the regular season right now from the way the...
The Hockey Writers
How MacKinnon’s Huge Contract Will Impact Numerous Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon‘s whopping $12.6 million per season extension won’t affect the Edmonton Oilers now, but it will upset the applecart down the line. Not only did MacKinnon become the highest-paid player in the NHL (just a touch above Connor McDavid), but his extension supports the theory that teams are gearing up for what could be a massive salary cap jump in a few seasons. That has implications for both the stars on this Oilers’ roster and the depth of the organization.
