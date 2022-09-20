ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Truck stuck on railroad track

The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
