Man hit, killed along I-40 in Oklahoma City
A California man is dead after he was hit by a truck along westbound I-40 in eastern Oklahoma City.
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
Edmond PD: Motorcycle officer in critical condition following wreck
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own was injured in a automotive incident Friday afternoon.
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
Truck stuck on railroad track
The McClain County Sheriff’s Department investigated a truck stuck on the railroad tracks between Purcell and Wayne last Monday morning. McClain County Sheriff Sergeant James Nail said when he arrived the truck was high centered on the tracks at 170th and U.S. 77 around 8 a.m. Nail said 170th...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Edmond motorcycle officer in critical condition after collision during pursuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Edmond motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition after colliding with a suspect during a pursuit Friday afternoon. Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department, said authorities received a call about a reckless driver who had hit a guardrail and at least one other vehicle.
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
Police: Suspect shot by officer in southwest Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
Report: Homeowner shot alleged car burglar in Bethany
Police in Bethany are investigating a shooting involving an alleged car burglar.
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
