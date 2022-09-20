ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho attracts new voters ahead of November election. Who’s registering the most?

By Ryan Suppe
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

As thousands of Boise State University students strolled through campus Tuesday and music blared from a sorority event on The Quad, young people with clipboards asked passersby whether they’re registered to vote.

Those who stopped at the booths managed by Boise State’s student government and the Ada County elections office told the Idaho Statesman they’re planning to vote in this year’s midterm election because they’re concerned about women’s rights , partisanship and the increasing cost of living; and they want a say in who their political leaders are.

And they’re registering to vote in high numbers.

At least nine states, including Idaho, have a higher number of 18-to 24-year-olds on voter rolls this month than during the last midterm election in 2018 , according to an analysis by Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

“For young people, it’s important to get a new perspective of new generations to be able to have a say in governmental issues,” said Thang Pham, 19, a Boise State marketing student.

Many women among share of new voters

The Associated Students of Boise State University, a student government group, and the Ada County elections office were helping students register Tuesday as party of National Voter Registration Day.

Jackson Berg, government relations officer for the Associated Students of Boise State University, said registering just one person to vote would be a success, but the group helped “a lot more than that” Tuesday.

“It’s been a wild political time recently,” Berg said. “As much as you can debate about it, your voice is really heard when you vote. I would argue that getting out to vote is the best thing you could do to participate within our country.”

Experts point to significant political decisions this summer that may be motivating young voters. In June, some states were outpacing young voter registrations from the last midterm elections, but other states “still had significant work to do,” the Tufts researchers wrote.

“Since then, more states held their 2022 primaries , and national events like the Supreme Court ruling on abortion , continued hearings by the January 6th Committee, and legislative action in Congress may have spurred young people’s electoral attention and action,” they wrote.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed longstanding federal protections for abortion, triggering an Idaho law that banned the procedure in most circumstances.

Emma Fenderson, 21, a Boise State psychology student, on Tuesday signed up to receive an absentee ballot so she can vote at home, in Twin Falls. Fenderson said she’s a libertarian who believes in conservative policies “as long as the government is staying out of my life.” Fenderson said she’s worried about women’s rights due to Idaho’s abortion ban.

“I would never personally have an abortion,” Fenderson said, but that doesn’t mean the Idaho Legislature has the right “to tell me not to.”

The Tufts analysis also found a gender gap among new registrants under 30 in recent months. Young women account for 54% of new young voters nationwide who registered in August and September.

“That’s a shift from previous election cycles, in which voter registrations have been fairly evenly split by gender,” the analysis said.

The slant toward new female registrants is more pronounced in states, like Idaho, where abortion rights were eliminated or are at risk as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision, according to Tom Bonier, CEO of TargetSmart, a political data and polling firm.

In Idaho, since June 24, the share of new female voters is 18% higher than males, Bonier found. That discrepancy is second only to Kansas, where voters last month struck down a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have stripped abortion rights.

“In my 28 years of analyzing elections, I had never seen anything like what’s happened in the past two months in American politics: Women are registering to vote in numbers I never witnessed before,” Bonier, who is also a Democratic strategist, wrote this month in a column for the New York Times .

Comments / 6

lock and load
2d ago

news flash women have rights, what they don't have rights is killing a baby just because they want to. and most women don't even know their pregnant , and by the time they figure that out the baby has a heartbeat and they're killing a human being the living soul. don't want to get pregnant there's a solution for that figure it out and use it.

Reply
4
Related
InvestigateWest

Political payback? One wealthy donor may have influenced GOP primary defeats in Idaho

Campaign finance complaint alleges Larry and Marianne Williams over-contributed to candidates by thousands of dollars. When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Ada County, ID
Elections
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Elections
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Election Local#Midterm Election#Voter Registration#Election State#Boise State#The Idaho Statesman
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires

One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time Magazine

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time Magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It's completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a couple of weeks ago, I just thought it was part of a broader article regarding Secretary of State races. Never in my wildest dreams would I ever, ever imagine being on the cover of Time magazine.”
ADA COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KLEWTV

Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime

An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
197
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy